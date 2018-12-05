05/12/2018 16:04:47

Monthly - Total Derivatives volumes November 2018

Total and underlying derivatives volumes for Swedish, Finnish, Danish and Nasdaq Nordic Norwegian products.

For more information, comments or questions please contact Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00

 

03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Latest news

16:52
BRT APARTMENTS CORP. Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per share
16:49
Issue of Equity
16:48
Webscale Customers Serve More Than 20 Million Shoppers During Cyber Weekend 2018, Maintaining 100% Uptime
16:45
Mayors Migration Council to Launch in Marrakesh Ahead of UN Conference on Migration
16:45
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 241/18
16:42
Voci Technologies Introduces Advanced Voice-Based Biometrics Solution
16:37
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA, MGI and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:34
Correction of exchange notice 726/18: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by BNP Paribas SA on STO Sustainable Products (728/18)
16:30
Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Military Friendly® Brand

