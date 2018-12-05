Monthly - Total Derivatives volumes November 2018

1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH
5
MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
3
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
4
Zero-Fee Cryptocurrency Storecoin Announces Public Governance Peer Review Process
5
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
1
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products
2
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
3
Karyopharm Reports Positive Top-Line Phase 2b SADAL Data for Selinexor in Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma at the American Society of Hematology 2018 Annual Meeting
4
Catalyst Biosciences Announces Updated Positive Interim Data from Its Phase 2/3 Study of Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) in Individuals with Hemophilia A or B with Inhibitors
5
Bellicum Announces Interim Results Showing Rimiducid Controlled GvHD in Patients Treated with Rivo-cel Following a Stem Cell Transplant