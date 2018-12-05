05/12/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Storytel to First North

Stockholm, December 5, 2018— Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Storytel AB’s shares (short name: STORY B) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Storytel belongs to the consumer services sector and is the 77th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018.

Storytel is a digital platform provider as well as a comprehensive publishing group for both content creators and users, allowing the company to bring together the best of technology and publishing. The company consists of two divisions, Streaming and Print Publishing. The Streaming division offers an audio-book and e-book subscription service under the names Storytel and Mofibo, available in 15 markets across the globe. The Print Publishing division comprises physical book imprints such as Norstedts, Massolit and Printz Publishing. Storytel was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.storytel.com.

"We are happy to be welcomed by Nasdaq First North, it feels like a natural step following Storytel's growth,” said Jonas Tellander, CEO and founder of Storytel. “This will make investment easier for investors, and also for employees all around the world, which I am extra happy about."

“We welcome Storytel to Nasdaq First North, our European growth market,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. “Storytel operates in an exciting and fast growing field, and we look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility and investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq First North listing.”

Storytel AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

 

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Media Relations Contact:

Erik Granström

+46 8 405 78 07

erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com

 

 

