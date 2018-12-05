05/12/2018 14:04:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
04 Dec - 
Transparency Report
03 Dec - 
Conversion of Securities
30 Nov - 
Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2018 – Replacement

BH Global Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 5

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Announcement of Month-End Estimated Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 30thNovember 2018 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:  

Fund NameSedolNAVMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date
BH Global LtdB2QQPS8$15.430.00%6.00%30th November 2018
BH Global LtdB2QQPT91532p-0.13%5.05%30th November 2018

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement are an estimate, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final month-end Net Asset Value may be materially different from these estimated weekly values, and should only be taken as indicative values which have been provided for information only and no reliance should be placed on them.  Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements.  Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk.  Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.  Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV.  The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year.  MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 05thDecember 2018

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:04 E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Dec E:BHGG
Transparency Report
03 Dec E:BHGG
Conversion of Securities
30 Nov E:BHGG
Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2018 – Replacement
30 Nov E:BHGG
Conversion of Securities
30 Nov E:BHGG
Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2018
27 Nov E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Nov E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Nov E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Nov E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH
5
MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI

Related stock quotes

BH Global Limited ORD NP.. 1,470.00 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:00
Orkla ASA Commences the Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All Shares in Kotipizza Group Oyj on 7 December 2018
14:59
SYMPHONY TALENT ADVANCES SEARCH CAPABILITIES WITH THE POWER OF GOOGLE CLOUD TALENT SOLUTION
14:58
ITE Management L.P. Announces Closing of Acquisition of ARI
14:55
New Research Shows How Diagnostic Testing Can Advance the Identification and Treatment of Harmful Drug-Drug Interactions
14:54
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:52
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:51
Net Asset Value(s)
14:49
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:49
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Completes Sale of American Railcar Industries Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 15:27:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-05 16:27:25 - 2018-12-05 15:27:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY