New Vishay Intertechnology 1 MBd High Speed Optocouplers Feature Schmitt-Trigger Functionality

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of 1 MBd high speed optocouplers featuring an open collector transistor output with Schmitt-Trigger functionality for easy integration into digital systems. VOH1016A series devices provide a low typical turn-on threshold current of 0.65 mA and maximum supply current of 1.0 mA, and are designed for programmable logic controllers, serial data communication and bus systems, and switch mode power supplies.

The devices released today utilize a highly efficient input LED coupled with an integrated optical photodiode IC detector in DIP-6 and SMD-6 packages. The optocouplers’ low turn-on threshold current and supply current — combined with a guaranteed minimum common mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 10 kV/μs — make the devices perfect solutions for galvanic noise isolation and breaking up ground loops in digital applications. In addition, the VOH1016A series optocouplers feature a wide power supply range from 3 V to 15 V to enable isolated level shifting in applications using different voltage domains.

The RoHS-compliant devices are latch-up and oscillation free, feature guaranteed on / off threshold hysteresis, and offer high data rates to 2 MHz and a maximum rated withstand isolation voltage of 5000 V RMS .

Samples and production quantities of the VOH1016A series are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

