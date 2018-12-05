North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) acquires Aisthesis Partners in Anesthesia Care, expanding its ASC footprint

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, recently completed the acquisition of certain assets of Aisthesis Partners in Anesthesia Care and its affiliated medical practices (“Aisthesis”). Aisthesis provides anesthesia services to 25 ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), 3 hospitals, and 3 physician offices across four states and the District of Columbia. While complementing NAPA’s existing presence in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, this acquisition adds Delaware and Washington DC to NAPA’s growing ASC footprint. The acquisition will support Aisthesis with NAPA’s significant resources to scale and thrive in an increasingly competitive healthcare environment.

“We believe this alliance offers tremendous advantages to our outstanding group of anesthesia professionals, as well as significant synergies for both organizations,” said Aisthesis Chief Executive Officer John R. Walton. “With its greater capacity, infrastructure investments and focus on innovation, NAPA has developed industry-leading systems that drive quality outcomes. Among the many benefits to our clinicians, NAPA’s internal capabilities will reduce our administrative burden, and NAPA is at the forefront of efforts to move from paper to electronic records, even in ambulatory settings.”

NAPA was founded in 1986 by physicians with a mission to seek excellence in patient care and create value for its clinicians and hospital/ASC partners. That vision has remained steadfast as the company has grown, largely by acquisition, to employ in excess of 2,500 physicians, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and staff who deliver quality anesthesia and management services at nearly 300 healthcare facilities in 11 states and the District of Columbia.

John Di Capua, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, said, “NAPA and Aisthesis share a deep commitment to continuous improvement in clinical care, patient safety, and ensuring an exceptional patient experience. As NAPA has expanded over the past three decades, we have taken every opportunity to learn from our new partners, and so we look forward to welcoming the clinicians of Aisthesis into our many new and ongoing initiatives. NAPA is a highly collaborative organization where we invest in our clinicians, develop leaders, and value individual insights and contributions. Together, we will continue to grow, innovate and lead in a value-based healthcare market.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. In three decades, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than one million patients annually in nearly 300 healthcare locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com

