05/12/2018 17:30:00

North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) acquires Aisthesis Partners in Anesthesia Care, expanding its ASC footprint

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, recently completed the acquisition of certain assets of Aisthesis Partners in Anesthesia Care and its affiliated medical practices (“Aisthesis”).  Aisthesis provides anesthesia services to 25 ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), 3 hospitals, and 3 physician offices across four states and the District of Columbia. While complementing NAPA’s existing presence in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, this acquisition adds Delaware and Washington DC to NAPA’s growing ASC footprint. The acquisition will support Aisthesis with NAPA’s significant resources to scale and thrive in an increasingly competitive healthcare environment.

“We believe this alliance offers tremendous advantages to our outstanding group of anesthesia professionals, as well as significant synergies for both organizations,” said Aisthesis Chief Executive Officer John R. Walton. “With its greater capacity, infrastructure investments and focus on innovation, NAPA has developed industry-leading systems that drive quality outcomes. Among the many benefits to our clinicians, NAPA’s internal capabilities will reduce our administrative burden, and NAPA is at the forefront of efforts to move from paper to electronic records, even in ambulatory settings.”

NAPA was founded in 1986 by physicians with a mission to seek excellence in patient care and create value for its clinicians and hospital/ASC partners. That vision has remained steadfast as the company has grown, largely by acquisition, to employ in excess of 2,500 physicians, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and staff who deliver quality anesthesia and management services at nearly 300 healthcare facilities in 11 states and the District of Columbia.

John Di Capua, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, said, “NAPA and Aisthesis share a deep commitment to continuous improvement in clinical care, patient safety, and ensuring an exceptional patient experience. As NAPA has expanded over the past three decades, we have taken every opportunity to learn from our new partners, and so we look forward to welcoming the clinicians of Aisthesis into our many new and ongoing initiatives. NAPA is a highly collaborative organization where we invest in our clinicians, develop leaders, and value individual insights and contributions. Together, we will continue to grow, innovate and lead in a value-based healthcare market.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. In three decades, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than one million patients annually in nearly 300 healthcare locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com

Media Contact

Nayeem Sayed, Vice President of Marketing

North American Partners in Anesthesia

P: (516) 945-3176

E: NSayed@napaanesthesia.com

NAPALogoNEWTAG_432x161.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
5
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:33
Glide Through Port Angeles’ New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
18:30
Cotton Creek Capital’s Vecta Environmental Acquires Polaris Services
18:22
Research explores the link between native plant cultivars and insect species
18:19
viLogics becomes SOC 2 Type 2 data security compliant after demanding third-party exam by 360 Advanced
18:08
Intel & Huawei Achieve “World's First” 2.6GHz 5G Interoperability Testing Under SA
18:04
CHEETAH MOBILE INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Cheetah Mobile Inc.
18:04
University of Notre Dame and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute partner to address health concerns
18:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOOG, IGCC, ALGN and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:00
OPTIZMO™ Joins the Performance Marketing Association

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 18:52:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-05 19:52:04 - 2018-12-05 18:52:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY