North Dakota Gov. Burgum recommends funding the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library by partnering with the private sector

MEDORA, N.D., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum proposed allocating $50 million from the state’s Legacy Fund earnings toward the effort to build the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, N.D.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation (TRPLF), along with the Governor, have had numerous conversations over the past year with interested North Dakotans and national partners that are convinced the library will showcase the role North Dakota played in shaping Roosevelt’s life, character and legacy. Additionally, a $50 million contribution from the Legacy Fund earnings will unlock well over another $100 million in matching gifts to be invested in this project, while locating the library in Medora at the TR National Park will enhance tourism and expand its economic impact in the region and throughout the state.

“It is truly an incredible opportunity for North Dakota that such a presidential library does not already exist,” said Gov. Burgum. “I can think of no better place for a TR Presidential Library than in synergy with our state’s only National Park.”

The TRPLF was formed to plan, build and oversee operations of all aspects of the library. This project has already gained statewide, regional and national attention and will provide a unique opportunity to provide rare insight into Roosevelt’s life, character and legacy.

“My great, great grandfather came to North Dakota in the 1880s to be a cattle rancher and hunter,” said Theodore Roosevelt V. “He later declared that North Dakota was where he found the romance of his life and I enjoy knowing that his Presidential Library is going to be located near his beloved Elkhorn cabin in the badlands.”

A broad range of organizations, including the National Park Service, the Theodore Roosevelt Association, the National Park Foundation and Theodore Roosevelt National Park have pledged their support for the project.

“Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been linked with the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library concept from the beginning, and I pledge our continued support,” said Wendy Ross, superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. “We remain strong advocates for the library’s establishment.”

