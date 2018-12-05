05/12/2018 22:09:17

Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the Bois d’Arc Lake Project

Related content
14 Nov - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Northwest ..
08 Nov - 
Northwest Pipe Company Reports Improved Third Quarter R..
31 Oct - 
Northwest Pipe Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Ear..

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, announced today it was selected by Garney Construction to supply two sections of the raw water pipeline for the Bois d’Arc Lake project, which represents over 25,000 tons of pipe. This project will provide a critical new water source that will serve the needs of 80 communities in North Texas. Garney Construction is a Construction Manager At-Risk for the North Texas Municipal Water District. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin early next year and is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2019.

“We look forward to again working with Garney Construction on this critical project to supply the water needs of many North Texas communities,” said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company’s Water Transmission manufacturing facilities are strategically positioned to meet North America's growing needs for water and wastewater infrastructure. The Company serves a wide range of markets and their solution-based products are a good fit for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels, and river crossings. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:

Robin Gantt

Chief Financial Officer

Northwest Pipe Company

360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com

nw.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

05 Dec NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the Bois d’Arc Lake Project
14 Nov NWPX
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Northwest Pipe, JBG SMITH Properties, Axon Enterprise, Aspen Aerogels, Global Eagle Entertainment, and CPI Aerostructures — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
08 Nov NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Reports Improved Third Quarter Results and Announces Conference Call
31 Oct NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
23 Aug NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Announces Sale of Houston Real Property
02 Aug NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Conference Call
30 Jul NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Announces $38.3 Million Acquisition of Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC and Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
21 May NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract
02 May NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Conference Call
26 Apr NWPX
Northwest Pipe Company Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
2
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
CORRECTING and REPLACING – DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Receives $1.03 Million in Repeat Contracts
5
111, Inc. Partners with Manulife-Sinochem to Establish Online Pharmacy + Health Insurance Model

Related stock quotes

Northwest Pipe Company 22.74 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

05 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc.
05 Dec
OMA reports an 11.2% increase in November 2018 passenger traffic
05 Dec
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc.
05 Dec
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima To Contact The Firm
05 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Huazhu Group Limited
05 Dec
Fairfax Announces Conclusion of AMF Investigation
05 Dec
KeepnTrack Takes Part in $25M “Safer Schools in America” Impact Grant to Study Safe Learning Environments
05 Dec
Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
05 Dec
New Itineraries, Turquoise & Dalmatian Coasts, UAE & Holy Land Set For Crystal Esprit In 2021

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 00:00:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-06 01:00:02 - 2018-12-06 00:00:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY