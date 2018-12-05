Owners.com® Customers Can Now Save Thousands with New Bundle Program

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners.com , a tech-enabled real estate brokerage, is simplifying the real estate process with the launch of a first-to-market bundle offering that provides their customers with savings at closing when they use Owners.com’s preferred providers for financing and closing services. Through a combination of advanced technology and preferred providers, Owners.com is making the entire home buying and selling process easier and more efficient, and offering customers in selected markets up to $2,150 savings at closing for purchasing a set of bundled services.

With the new Owners.com® bundle offering, consumers can save time and money when they choose a Buy and Sell package and/or when using Altisource’s preferred providers – like Owners.com Loans™ for financing and Premium Title for closing & escrow services. Owners.com Loans offers a suite of consumer loan products and structures based on individual needs, including government and conventional loans, and agency specialty products such as first-time homebuyer and renovation loans for qualified buyers. With Premium Title, customers can feel confident they will have a seamless closing experience that is handled quickly and efficiently. Both packages also come with the Buy and Sell option for clients who have an interest in dealing with a single broker to sell their current home and purchase a new one.

“In this competitive real estate market, streamlining the process can make all the difference in getting to the closing table faster and at the same time saving money,” said Dario Cardile, Vice President, Growth at Owners.com. “By combining Owners.com’s superior technology, expert local agents and now its affiliates’ and preferred providers’ financing and closing services, Owners.com is creating unique digital experiences that help make home buying and selling smoother, so consumers can get into their dream home even quicker.”

Initially, Owners.com bundled savings will be available to Owners.com customers in CA, FL, GA, IL, MA, OH, PA and TX. Savings vary by state – visit www.owners.com/bundle to learn more.

About Owners.com®

Owners.com is a technology driven brokerage at the forefront of the real estate revolution. With local real estate expertise, financing and closing services and unique digital experiences, Owners.com and its affiliates offer a complete real estate solution that strives to anticipate and fulfill the dreams of home buyers and sellers. For more information or to contact a local Owners.com real estate agent, visit Owners.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn .

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com .

Investor Contact: Michelle D. Esterman Chief Financial Officer 770-612-7007 Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com Press Contact: Lindsey Shumway Manager, Communications 617-728-6735 Lindsey.Shumway@owners.com

Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.