Paylocity Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2019, A Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management solutions, has been recognized as a 2019 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Ranking #20, Paylocity is up nine spots from last year, and this is the third consecutive year the company has made the list. This prestigious Glassdoor list is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.

“Paylocity’s success is driven by the highly collaborative and creative culture of our workplace, and this recognition illustrates how these values make working at Paylocity a special and rewarding experience,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity. “Engaging with our own product truly helps us build a world-class culture, and I’m honored to work with a group of professionals who strive every day to innovate and grow with our organization.”

At Paylocity, employees are encouraged to voice their opinions, take initiative, and feel empowered and enabled to do their best work. A large percentage of team members take advantage of remote working opportunities and enjoy flexible schedules. Additional perks include excellent medical and retirement benefits; paid parental leave; generous vacation time; volunteer opportunities; gym membership incentives; social events; and more.

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2017 and October 21, 2018. To be considered for the large category, companies, including Paylocity, must have had at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity’s comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. In 2018, Paylocity was honored on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice list; ranked #30 on Crain’s Chicago’s Fast Fifty list of fastest-growing companies; named one of the 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For; and ranked #6 on Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list, among receiving a number of other national and local workplace awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over 830,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

