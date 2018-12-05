05/12/2018 17:16:20

Revcontent Names Omar Nicola as CEO

Sarasota, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revcontent, one of the leading content discovery platforms, named Omar Nicola as the company’s next CEO to replace Founder and current CEO, John Lemp, who will remain as Chairman of Revcontent’s Board of Directors. 

Nicola previously co-founded Kixer, a mobile advertising technology company that connects publishers and users with mobile app recommendations. Kixer’s platform included hundreds of premium mobile app and media publishers. Kixer was acquired by Lakana and its parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, in 2015, where Nicola served as Senior Vice President for Revenue & Operations until 2017.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Revcontent,” Nicola said. “For quite some time, media publishers have struggled to monetize audiences in a way that allows them to scale their businesses. Content marketing is a space that has provided companies a valuable revenue stream, which is imperative for brands of all sizes to continue to grow and tell their stories beyond the walled gardens. Revcontent has been at the forefront of this push, and I’m looking forward to working with our team to expand our client base and to identify technical solutions to best serve our partners.”

Nicola started his career with Morgan Stanley before transitioning into the technology and publishing industries where he held various roles at Myspace, Evolve Media and Uproxx Studios. He would later co-found Kixer in 2014.

“Omar is the perfect choice to take over as CEO of Revcontent, because of his wealth of experience and track record of success as a publisher and a leader of several different advertising technology companies,” said Lemp. “Founding and building Revcontent has been one of the most rewarding times of my life and I am humbled by the many successes. Those successes have allowed Revcontent to mature from startup to an industry-leading company, and Omar’s knowledge and experience are a huge resource for the long-term future of the company. I look forward to following Revcontent’s future success as Chairman while also having the opportunity to spend more time focusing on my family, my other businesses and some passion projects.”

Nicola’s initial 90-day plan is focused on the continued expansion of publishers and advertisers using the Revcontent platform, identifying technical solutions to generate additional revenue for partners and to continue to improve upon the quality of the content within the Revcontent platform.

“Changes in leadership offer a company valuable time for reflection,” Nicola said. “While Revcontent continues to be a great partner in supporting media publishers and advertiser alike, we need to work closely with them to help balance the fine line between user-experience and revenue. As an industry, it's always been “bigger, flashier that will lead to more revenue.” This logic comes at the expense of flexibility, editorial, relationships, UX, and in some cases, revenue. To balance this fine line we need to build trust, educate ourselves, educate our partners and work with them to earn maximum dollars across all partners… not just Revcontent.”

Attachments

Charlie Terenzio

Revcontent

8134803766

charlie@revcontent.com

Omar Nicola named as new Revcontent CEO.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
5
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:33
Glide Through Port Angeles’ New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
18:30
Cotton Creek Capital’s Vecta Environmental Acquires Polaris Services
18:22
Research explores the link between native plant cultivars and insect species
18:19
viLogics becomes SOC 2 Type 2 data security compliant after demanding third-party exam by 360 Advanced
18:08
Intel & Huawei Achieve “World's First” 2.6GHz 5G Interoperability Testing Under SA
18:04
CHEETAH MOBILE INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Cheetah Mobile Inc.
18:04
University of Notre Dame and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute partner to address health concerns
18:00
OPTIZMO™ Joins the Performance Marketing Association
18:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOOG, IGCC, ALGN and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 18:52:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-05 19:52:07 - 2018-12-05 18:52:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY