SimplyFun Holiday Giving Supports Play for all Children

Bellevue, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEATTLE-- (December 5, 2018) – SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, will Play It Forward this holiday season by supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation as a National Corporate Sponsor, donating board games valued at $525,000. This donation of games will give the joy of learning through play to less fortunate children and families this holiday season.

"We are very pleased to continue our partnership and welcome SimplyFun as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2018 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With the generous support from SimplyFun, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams and deliver a message of hope to thousands of less fortunate children."

SimplyFun has also donated $30,000 in games to the My Stuff Bags Foundation to provide play to children in crisis, including children affected by the recent wildfires in California.

“SimplyFun has been an incredible supporter of My Stuff Bags for many, many years, bringing the gift of imaginative play to thousands of children who desperately need some joy in their lives.” said Janeen Holmes, President/CEO of My Stuff Bags Foundation. “We are enormously grateful for their compassion for children facing the loss of all their belongings.”

By partnering with these charitable organizations, SimplyFun carries out its mission to Play It Forward, a commitment to make play accessible to kids and families everywhere, regardless of their circumstances.

About SimplyFun

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. https://www.simplyfun.com

###

Editor’s Note:

High Res images are available upon request

Media Inquiries:

Shannon Donohue, SimplyFun | (877)557-7767 | shannon@simplyfun.com

Attachments

Kim Suwak

Employee

8775577767

marketing@simplyfun.com

Marine Toys For Tots Foundation