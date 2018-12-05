05/12/2018 17:24:14

SimplyFun Holiday Giving Supports Play for all Children

Bellevue, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEATTLE-- (December 5, 2018) – SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, will Play It Forward this holiday season by supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation as a National Corporate Sponsor, donating board games valued at $525,000. This donation of games will give the joy of learning through play to less fortunate children and families this holiday season.

 

"We are very pleased to continue our partnership and welcome SimplyFun as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2018 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.  "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With the generous support from SimplyFun, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams and deliver a message of hope to thousands of less fortunate children."

 

SimplyFun has also donated $30,000 in games to the My Stuff Bags Foundation to provide play to children in crisis, including children affected by the recent wildfires in California.

 

“SimplyFun has been an incredible supporter of My Stuff Bags for many, many years, bringing the gift of imaginative play to thousands of children who desperately need some joy in their lives.” said Janeen Holmes, President/CEO of My Stuff Bags Foundation. “We are enormously grateful for their compassion for children facing the loss of all their belongings.”

By partnering with these charitable organizations, SimplyFun carries out its mission to Play It Forward, a commitment to make play accessible to kids and families everywhere, regardless of their circumstances.

  

About SimplyFun 

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

 

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. https://www.simplyfun.com

 

###

Editor’s Note:

High Res images are available upon request

Media Inquiries:

Shannon Donohue, SimplyFun | (877)557-7767 | shannon@simplyfun.com

Attachments

Kim Suwak

Employee

8775577767

marketing@simplyfun.com

Marine Toys For Tots Foundation

My Stuff Bags Foundation logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
5
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:33
Glide Through Port Angeles’ New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
18:30
Cotton Creek Capital’s Vecta Environmental Acquires Polaris Services
18:22
Research explores the link between native plant cultivars and insect species
18:19
viLogics becomes SOC 2 Type 2 data security compliant after demanding third-party exam by 360 Advanced
18:08
Intel & Huawei Achieve “World's First” 2.6GHz 5G Interoperability Testing Under SA
18:04
CHEETAH MOBILE INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Cheetah Mobile Inc.
18:04
University of Notre Dame and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute partner to address health concerns
18:00
OPTIZMO™ Joins the Performance Marketing Association
18:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOOG, IGCC, ALGN and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 18:52:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-05 19:52:26 - 2018-12-05 18:52:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY