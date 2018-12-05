05/12/2018 19:29:48

Smithfield Foods Donates $150,000 to the Rose Hill Fire Department to Help Fund Purchase of Department’s First Ladder Truck

ROSE HILL, N.C., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc., is pleased to announce a $150,000 donation to the Rose Hill Fire Department, a volunteer fire department located in the town of Rose Hill, North Carolina. The donation will help fund the purchase of a 100-foot ladder truck to enhance the unit’s ongoing safety service to the local community.

The addition of the ladder truck, which will arrive in April 2019, will better equip the department to conduct rescue missions, with its hydraulic aerial ladder that extends up to 100 feet in length.  In previous years, the unit sought out ladder trucks from surrounding jurisdictions as needed.  

“This truck will be a huge benefit to our department and allow us to expand our services to the surrounding community,” said Gary Boney, fire chief for Rose Hill Fire Department and mayor of Rose Hill, North Carolina. “We are grateful to Smithfield Foods for this donation, their commitment to our community, and support of the safety efforts made by our outstanding local volunteer members.”

Established in 1939, the Rose Hill Fire Department serves the city of Rose Hill, within Duplin County. The station currently has 40 volunteer firemen and six vehicles in its fleet.

“At Smithfield, we are committed to the communities we serve,” said Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation.  “We know this addition will be a great asset to the Rose Hill Fire Department, and as safety is of the utmost importance to our company, we are proud to contribute to the enhanced service to this community.”

With more than 10,000 employees in the state of North Carolina, Smithfield’s support of the Rose Hill Fire Department aligns with its commitment to contribute to the vitality of the communities where its employees live and work. For more information about Smithfield’s commitment to its local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpingcommunities.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Lisa Martin

lvmartin@smithfield.com

(757) 365-1980

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Logo

