Soracom Launches IoT Technology Accelerator Program to Drive Speed-To-Market For IoT Innovation

SEATTLE, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc ., provider of a leading platform to connect and manage IoT solutions, today announced the launch of the Soracom IoT Technology Accelerator Program, designed to accelerate market entry for teams and companies developing connected devices and services. Organizations selected for the IoT Technology Accelerator Program will gain access to a broad range of services from Soracom and partner companies aimed at speeding development from proof-of-concept and prototype stages to full commercial release.

IoT projects require expertise in hardware, software, networking, and cloud capabilities. While development teams may have a significant background in one or more of these areas, knowledge gaps are often roadblocks to success. The IoT Technology Accelerator Program aims to bridge those gaps by providing participants with access to the resources and expertise required to bring a project to market quickly, successfully, and at lower cost.

"Soracom was founded with a mission to build a more connected world by removing barriers to IoT development," said Eugene Kawamoto, Soracom Americas CEO. "Our success providing wireless connectivity specifically for IoT use cases gives us a unique opportunity to help grow the IoT ecosystem worldwide. Through the Soracom IoT fund, we are already active in strategic investments supporting companies like resin.io (now balena.io) and Unabiz . Now, through the Soracom IoT Technology Accelerator Program, we are excited to be able to share resources, technical knowledge, and ecosystem relationships that support promising projects at earlier stages."

Principal benefits of the IoT Technology Accelerator Program include: access to cellular and LPWAN connectivity during prototyping and early deployment; specialized technical consultation from Soracom architects and ecosystem partners; hardware development boot camps; product, business development, and go-to-market mentoring; introductions to investors with specific interest in IoT and devices; and access to a global network of manufacturing partners suitable to all stages of development.

Each participant will follow a custom-designed curriculum developed with a Soracom mentor. Company mentors will coordinate services, provide technical consultation, and engage support from industry mentors and Accelerator Partners including Breadware (prototyping and production expertise) and Carbon Five (product vision and software expertise). Participants also may consult about financing opportunities with the Soracom IoT Investment Team, which oversees a $50 million investment fund.

The first round of applications for the IoT Technology Accelerator Program is now open. Companies or teams with relevant knowledge and experience who are working actively to bring new connected experiences to market are invited to apply at: https://www.soracom.io/iot-technology-accelerator-program/

About Soracom

Soracom is the market-leading platform for cloud-native IoT connectivity-as-a-service, serving more than 10,000 customers worldwide. Launched as a venture-backed company in 2015, Soracom was acquired by mobile operator KDDI in August, 2017, greatly expanding the company’s resources for global expansion. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

