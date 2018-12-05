05/12/2018 00:00:00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab Biopharma Reschedule Conference Call to Discuss Strategic Partnerships for Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the United States stock markets being closed on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, for the national day of mourning due to the passing of President George H. W. Bush, TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer, and I-Mab Biopharma (“I-Mab”), a China-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the development of innovative biologics in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, have rescheduled their conference call and webcast to Thursday, December 6, 2018, to discuss the recently announced series of strategic collaborative partnerships for developing multiple immuno-oncology programs.

Thursday, December 6

th

@ 4:30pm Eastern Time

US Investors:877-407-9039
International:201-689-8470
Passcode: 13685586
Webcast:

https://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132472

  

Replays, Available through December 20th:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International:412-317-6671
Replay PIN:13685586

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer and ophthalmic diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: TRC105, an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers; DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105 that is being developed in wet AMD by corporate partner Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and solid tumors; and TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer. To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

About I-Mab

I-Mab is a dynamic and fast-growing global company exclusively focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class biologics in the areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases through internal R&D capabilities and global partnerships. I-Mab's pipeline is driven by the company's development strategy to address unmet needs in China and to bring innovative assets to the world. The company is prepared to submit additional INDs in order to initiate clinical trials in China and the U.S., including multiple Phase II and Phase III studies. I-Mab is on a fast track towards becoming an end-to-end fully integrated biopharma company. The company has been well-recognized by capital markets with the recent $220 million Series C financing representing one of the largest amounts ever raised by an innovative biotech company in China. www.i-mabbiopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TRACON's and I-Mab’s plans to further develop product candidates, potential benefits of the collaborations between TRACON and I-Mab, expectations regarding the timing of regulatory submissions and clinical trials, potential payments and activities under the collaboration with I-Mab, expected development milestones, TRACON’s plans to leverage its product development platform and potential benefits derived from the platform, and potential utility of TRACON’s product candidates. Risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward‐looking statements include: risks associated with clinical development; whether TRACON or others will be able to complete or initiate clinical trials on TRACON’s expected timelines, if at all; the fact that future preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be successful or otherwise consistent with results from prior studies; the fact that TRACON’s collaboration agreements are subject to early termination; whether any BsAbs are selected to be developed under TRACON’s and I-Mab’s collaboration, potential changes in regulatory requirements in the United States and foreign countries; TRACON’s reliance on third parties for the development of its product candidates, including the conduct of its clinical trials and manufacture of its product candidates; whether TRACON will be able to obtain additional financing; and other risks described in TRACON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors”. All forward‐looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. TRACON undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

TRACON Company Contact: 

TRACON Investor Contact:

Mark WigginsAndrew McDonald
Chief Business OfficerLifeSci Advisors LLC
(858) 550‐0780 ext. 236646-597-6987

mwiggins@traconpharma.com 

Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com 

  

I-Mab Company Contact:

I-Mab Investor Contact:

Raven LinJielun Zhu
Vice President of Corporate Development Chief Financial Officer
(86) 21 6057‐8033 (86) 21 6057 5788

raven.lin@i-mabbiopharma.com 

jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com 

Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo

