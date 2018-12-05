05/12/2018 21:05:00

Trans World Entertainment to Host Third Quarter Results Conference Call

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (Nasdaq: TWMC) announced today that it will host a teleconference call for members of the financial community on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss its press release regarding its Third Quarter results, which will be issued on the same day before the market opens.  This call will be simultaneously webcast at the Company’s website, www.twec.com.

Trans World Entertainment is a unique omni-channel retailer coupling a long history of specialty retail experience with digital marketplace expertise.   For over 40 years, the company has operated as a leading specialty retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise with stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, primarily under the name FYE for your entertainment and on the web at www.fye.com and www.secondspin.com.  In October 2016, the company acquired etailz, Inc., a leading digital marketplace expert retailer, operating both domestically and internationally. etailz uses a data driven approach to digital marketplace retailing utilizing proprietary software and ecommerce insight coupled with a direct customer relationship engagement to identify new distributors and wholesalers, isolate emerging product trends, and optimize price positioning and inventory purchase decisions. Trans World Entertainment, which established itself as a public company in 1986, is traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol “TWMC”.

Certain statements in this release set forth management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future based on current facts and analyses.  Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such statements.  Additional information on factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

