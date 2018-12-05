Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 5 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 62,900 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.7500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.6392

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,310,316 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,310,316 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4045 24.75 16:29:39 London Stock Exchange 676 24.65 16:28:02 London Stock Exchange 1368 24.65 16:15:08 London Stock Exchange 2843 24.70 15:47:31 London Stock Exchange 3190 24.70 15:47:31 London Stock Exchange 1294 24.70 15:44:24 London Stock Exchange 2058 24.70 15:33:11 London Stock Exchange 2798 24.50 13:19:25 London Stock Exchange 3440 24.50 13:19:25 London Stock Exchange 2767 24.15 12:03:01 London Stock Exchange 1967 24.55 11:52:00 London Stock Exchange 3320 24.70 10:33:49 London Stock Exchange 2783 24.70 10:31:23 London Stock Exchange 2765 24.55 10:12:05 London Stock Exchange 2857 24.60 10:05:05 London Stock Exchange 2757 24.70 09:51:22 London Stock Exchange 2747 24.70 09:46:37 London Stock Exchange 3483 24.70 09:37:38 London Stock Exchange 2924 24.70 09:37:38 London Stock Exchange 184 24.70 09:36:56 London Stock Exchange 3187 24.65 09:29:06 London Stock Exchange 2728 24.70 09:27:10 London Stock Exchange 3389 24.70 09:27:10 London Stock Exchange 3330 24.70 08:32:07 London Stock Exchange

