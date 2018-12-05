PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, December 5
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|5 December 2018
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|62,900
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|24.7500
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|24.1500
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|24.6392
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,310,316 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,310,316 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
4 December 2018
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
4045
24.75
16:29:39
London Stock Exchange
676
24.65
16:28:02
London Stock Exchange
1368
24.65
16:15:08
London Stock Exchange
2843
24.70
15:47:31
London Stock Exchange
3190
24.70
15:47:31
London Stock Exchange
1294
24.70
15:44:24
London Stock Exchange
2058
24.70
15:33:11
London Stock Exchange
2798
24.50
13:19:25
London Stock Exchange
3440
24.50
13:19:25
London Stock Exchange
2767
24.15
12:03:01
London Stock Exchange
1967
24.55
11:52:00
London Stock Exchange
3320
24.70
10:33:49
London Stock Exchange
2783
24.70
10:31:23
London Stock Exchange
2765
24.55
10:12:05
London Stock Exchange
2857
24.60
10:05:05
London Stock Exchange
2757
24.70
09:51:22
London Stock Exchange
2747
24.70
09:46:37
London Stock Exchange
3483
24.70
09:37:38
London Stock Exchange
2924
24.70
09:37:38
London Stock Exchange
184
24.70
09:36:56
London Stock Exchange
3187
24.65
09:29:06
London Stock Exchange
2728
24.70
09:27:10
London Stock Exchange
3389
24.70
09:27:10
London Stock Exchange
3330
24.70
08:32:07
London Stock Exchange
-ends-