05/12/2018 16:05:00

Virgin Pulse Expands Industry-Leading Science Advisory Board, Adding Seasoned Healthcare Executives

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the largest global employee health and wellbeing company, today announced that Jacqueline Kosecoff, Ph.D., and Gary Smithson, M.D., have joined the Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board. The board, a renowned group of scientists, clinicians and industry thought leaders, serves a critical advisory function, ensuring that Virgin Pulse’s strategies, platform and product offerings are rooted in the most current, relevant scientific evidence and clinical best practices.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Kosecoff and Smithson to our Science Advisory Board,” said Rajiv Kumar, M.D., Virgin Pulse’s Chief Medical Officer and President of the Virgin Pulse Institute. “Their extensive industry expertise and impressive leadership credentials make them valuable additions to our team—and to our clients. Their deep healthcare innovation experience underscores our unique commitment to providing the best, most engaging and effective evidence-based solutions—both digital and live—to help our clients and members succeed.”

“We currently lead the industry in changing and improving the way employees engage with their health, and we have big plans to continue to drive health innovation in our space,” said Kumar. “Drs. Kosecoff and Smithson bring many years of experience aligning the vision, products, services, systems and people needed to transform the delivery and impact of healthcare, and their collaboration empowers Virgin Pulse to stay ahead of the curve. We couldn’t be more excited to add these accomplished individuals to our team.”

Kosecoff will collaborate with Kumar and other senior Virgin Pulse leaders on prioritizing the board of directors’ strategic initiatives. With over 30 years working with health services, life sciences and IT companies, from pre-public to large-cap, Kosecoff brings extensive experience starting, leading and growing innovative companies committed to using technology and data to make the health industry more efficient, while simultaneously improving the quality and delivery of care. Currently working in private equity, Kosecoff focuses on identifying, selecting, mentoring and managing health services and IT companies.

Dr. Kosecoff previously was a senior executive at UnitedHealth Group–PacifiCare, with responsibility for its specialty businesses, including its PBM, the Medicare Part D Drug Program, PacifiCare Behavioral Health (PBH), PacifiCare Dental & Vision (PDV), and Women's Health Solutions. In 2007, Dr. Kosecoff was appointed CEO of Prescription Solutions (now known as OptumRx) with responsibility for United’s PBM, Specialty Pharmacy and Consumer Health Products, providing services to more than 13 million members, with annual revenue of $18.5 billion. Dr. Kosecoff also served as a Senior Advisor there, identifying and developing new growth and collaborative opportunities. 

Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group–PacifiCare, Dr. Kosecoff was founder, President and co-Chief Executive Officer of Protocare, whose lines of business included the clinical development of drugs, devices, biopharmaceutical and nutritional products as well as health services consulting. Dr. Kosecoff was also co-founder and co-CEO of Value Health Sciences (VHS), the first company to combine medical sciences and information technology to reengineer the utilization review and approval process, saving payors millions while improving the quality of care.

Dr. Kosecoff was also previously on the faculty of the Schools of Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

In addition to her entrepreneurial accomplishments, Dr. Kosecoff is a recognized expert in the areas of clinical and health services research, quality of care and technology assessment, disease management, and organization of the healthcare delivery system. She has published and consulted extensively, and serves on numerous public and private boards of directors, including Virgin Pulse.

Dr. Kosecoff holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), an M.S. in Applied Mathematics from Brown University, and a doctorate from UCLA.

Gary M. Smithson, M.D., MBA, has also joined the Science Advisory Board. Dr. Smithson is a board-certified pediatrician and accomplished healthcare executive with over 30 years’ business and clinical experience. Dr. Smithson has deep knowledge of healthcare management for businesses, with areas of expertise including wellbeing and disease management programs, on-site and near-site health services, high-performance provider networks, cost and quality transparency, telehealth, consumer healthcare navigation, employer-sponsored health benefits and health plan clinical operations.

In 2017, Dr. Smithson joined RedBrick Health as its Chief Medical Officer, where he focused on expanding the breadth of its clinical services offerings, and value quantification for employers. Prior to RedBrick, Dr. Smithson served as a senior healthcare strategy consultant at both Willis Towers Watson and Deloitte Consulting, where he specialized in understanding the clinical needs of employer populations, designing programs to address those needs, and implementing comprehensive care management programs to improve workforce health and productivity, and to lower costs. His focus areas as a consultant included health and welfare benefits strategy, disease management, wellbeing, healthcare analytics and health information technology.

Before transitioning to healthcare consulting in 1996, Dr. Smithson founded and served as managing partner of a private pediatric practice in Glendale, California. Through an academic appointment at the University of Southern California, he volunteers each week in the outpatient clinic at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as a clinical instructor of resident physicians.

Dr. Smithson earned his M.D. from the University of Cincinnati, completed his pediatric residency at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and received his MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

Drs. Kosecoff and Smithson join Science Advisory Board colleagues David Batman, MSC, MB.CHB., D.R.C.O.G., D.I.H., MFOM, FFOM; Susan David, Ph.D., BJ Fogg, Ph.D.; David Katz, M.D., MPH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM; and Ron Goetzel, Ph.D., creating an unmatched powerhouse of strategic health insights. For more information about the Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board and the Virgin Pulse Institute, visit VirginPulse.com.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the world’s largest, most comprehensive digital health, wellbeing and engagement company. Founded as part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the company is focused on engaging users every day in building and sustaining healthy behaviors and driving measurable outcomes for employees, employers and health plans. Virgin Pulse is fusing high-tech with high-touch to deliver the industry’s only integrated digital platform with benefits navigation and live coaching to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to condition management support. Today, members in more than 190 countries, spanning over 3,300 organizations—many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work—rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Wendy Werve

Virgin Pulse

703-622-3605

Wendy.werve@virginpulse.com

VP logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH
5
MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:52
BRT APARTMENTS CORP. Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per share
16:49
Issue of Equity
16:48
Webscale Customers Serve More Than 20 Million Shoppers During Cyber Weekend 2018, Maintaining 100% Uptime
16:45
Mayors Migration Council to Launch in Marrakesh Ahead of UN Conference on Migration
16:45
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 241/18
16:42
Voci Technologies Introduces Advanced Voice-Based Biometrics Solution
16:37
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA, MGI and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:34
Correction of exchange notice 726/18: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by BNP Paribas SA on STO Sustainable Products (728/18)
16:30
Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Military Friendly® Brand

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 17:09:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-05 18:09:43 - 2018-12-05 17:09:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY