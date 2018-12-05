05/12/2018 06:01:22

WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East

Related content
04 Dec - 
WISeKey to Present at the Imperial Capital Security Inv..
28 Nov - 
WISeKey Reinforces ISTANA Internet of Cars Platform wit..
22 Nov - 
WISePhone Genesis Showcased on the Nasdaq Tower at Time..

WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East

WISeKey signs a Memorandum of Understanding with SAT

to establish WISeKey Arabia, a Joint Venture in Saudi Arabia in the form of a Limited Liability Company, according to the Saudi Foreign Investment Laws and Regulations

ZUG, Switzerland & GENEVA & Saudi Arabia - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity company and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT", a wholly owned company of E.A Juffali & Brothers, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to establish WISeKey Arabia, a joint venture in the form of a Limited Liability Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As per the MoU, WISeKey and SAT will join forces to implement a strategy for the development of cybersecurity and IoT market in Saudi Arabia, with the objective of expanding WISeKey's presence in the Middle East. WISeKey and SAT share the common objective of studying the potential establishment of the WISeKey Arabia as one of the country's leading providers of cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain services for the growing Middle East market. The overarching objective of the new company is to establish a market foothold with credible in-country leaders to maximize near-term revenue, while at the same time create significant market opportunities in sectors such as: retail, financial transaction, automotive, smart cities, consumer products, healthcare, smart cards, industrial, transportation, and IT infrastructure.

WISeKey's global expansion strategy has been focused on the development of joint ventures with strategic partners on a national level.  Through the strategic partnership with SAT, WISeKey will be deploying its cybersecurity services and IoT infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in other high growth economies in the Middle East, which provides substantial opportunities for WISeKey to expand its presence and offerings to local organizations. The Kingdom's IoT and M2M Communication market, currently encompasses 65% of the cybersecurity and IoT market of the Gulf region, is estimated to reach $16 billion in 2019 (from ~$4.9 billion in 2014) and is expected to continue its fast growth over the next decade supported by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic reform plan, the Kingdom's vision for the future.

As per the Vision 2030 economic reform plan, sophisticated digital infrastructure is integral to Kingdom's advanced industrial activities, attracts investors and enhances the competitiveness of the economy. For this reason, the government will partner with the private sector (including telecom operators) and it will support local investments to further develop telecommunications and information technology sectors which will ultimately lead the development of a sophisticated digital economy. Improving the quality and expanding the coverage of high speed broadband to 90 percent of housing in densely populated cities and 66 percent in other urban zones remains a high priority of this plan.

WISeKey's strategy to enter new regions via long-lasting relationships with a strategic partner, brings a stream of high profile clients that are in high demand for cybersecurity solutions, such as digital identity and privacy, secure mobile communication, secure cloud computing, IoT, secure semi-conductors, Blockchain and other innovative technologies offered by WISeKey.

The joint venture will benefit from the previous MoU signed with SAT in 2018 to expand WISeKey's current operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, having as a goal the expansion into other Middle Eastern countries. Through its alliance with SAT, WISeKey has explored and secured additional synergies with leading companies in the region whose values and product portfolio align well with its mission to provide state-of-the-art technology and cybersecurity services, using a highly secure data center located in the region.

WISeKey, in cooperation with SAT is currently developing a Root of Trust (RoT) and a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including a globally trusted Certification Authority within a security strategy framework. PKI provides the necessary security (encrypted and digital signatures) for electronic transactions.

WISeKey already secures many banks in the Gulf region, including the National Bank of Kuwait and regional Middle East branch offices by providing S/MIME digital certificates for secure e-mail to more than 200 savings banks.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey International Holding, said: "The opportunity for WISeKey Arabia joint venture is unequaled in the market. WISeKey is the only company in the world that delivers a vertical cybersecurity service platform from Root of Trust to Chip. The joint venture, will deliver an end-to-end solution to the Juffali ecosystem of companies across the country. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with Khaled Juffali, the Chairman of E.A. Juffali & Brothers, and I am confident that we will continue to experience significant technological accomplishments in the region." 

About E. A Juffali & Brothers. Juffali group

E. A. Juffali & Brothers was established in 1946.

Over the last seven decades, Juffali has been a key contributor for Saudi Arabia's modern economy, setting up the electric power supply and telecommunications to some of Saudi Arabia's major cities, during the initial development of the Kingdom.

Over the years Juffali has, developed partnerships with world-leading companies across many sectors.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystem. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd 

Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 

Contact:  Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Saudi Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Company Contact: Tawfiq AL-Zoubi

Tel +966 12 667 2222

contactus@satcorp.com.sa

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:01 E:WIHN
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
04 Dec E:WIHN
WISeKey to Present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 12th in New York City
28 Nov E:WIHN
WISeKey Reinforces ISTANA Internet of Cars Platform with INeS Security Broker Solution to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications
22 Nov E:WIHN
WISePhone Genesis Showcased on the Nasdaq Tower at Times Square, Delivers Business and Personal Privacy and Security on the Blockchain
22 Nov E:WIHN
WISeKey and DigiCert Reconfirm Letter of Intent Regarding the Sale and Purchase of the QuoVadis SSL and PKI Businesses
08 Nov E:WIHN
WISeKey Releases WISePhone, the First Ever Secure Blockchain Phone with Cryptocurrency Payment Capabilities
05 Nov E:WIHN
WISeKey Protects Sports Revenue and Connects Clubs with their Fans
31 Oct E:WIHN
WISeKey and DigiCert execute a letter of intent regarding the sale and purchase of the QuoVadis SSL and PKI business
30 Oct E:WIHN
WISeKey joins The Blockchain Research Institute's special category of member companies dedicated to pushing BlockChain technology forward for a new "Universal Decentralized Identification" (UID) sy...
23 Oct E:WIHN
WISeKey's WISeAuthentic celebrates 10 Years of Protecting the Watch Industry

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
Zero-Fee Cryptocurrency Storecoin Announces Public Governance Peer Review Process
3
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
4
MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI
5
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH

Related stock quotes

WISeKey N 2.980 -3.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:16
Kapitalforeningen BI Private Equity – deletion
08:05
MGX Minerals Announces Winter Drilling Program to Target High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Depth at Fran Gold Project
07:34
Net Asset Value(s)
07:31
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Jetpak to First North Premier
07:30
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Storytel to First North
07:23
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
07:00
KLX Energy Services Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Raises 2018 Full Year Guidance to Reflect Motley Acquisition; Announces Launch of Its Line of Proprietary Dissolvable Plugs; Provides 2019 Preliminary Outlook
06:30
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
06:30
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 08:37:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-05 09:37:16 - 2018-12-05 08:37:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY