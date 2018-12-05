XDD Acquires Leading AI Automation Software Company, Esquify, Further Optimizing the Company’s Managed Review Service Offering

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the acquisition of Esquify, a cutting-edge software company that provides powerful AI automation workforce management solutions for legal review.

Esquify is the world’s first AI-driven workforce management platform for law and leverages powerful, proprietary and patented productivity benchmarking, communications and virtual supervision technology to augment the capabilities of eDiscovery reviewer teams. As a venture-backed start-up and recent winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards, US LegalTech Venture Day and Product of the Year by M&A Advisor, Esquify's innovations will be embedded into XDD's existing managed review business to help drive increased client value and technology-driven results.

"We're beyond excited to be bringing our AI innovations to XDD's vast client base and launching our award-winning, 21st century technology to a wider audience," said Drew Stern, Esquify CEO. "Our reviewer technology, powering XDD's existing, market-leading managed review business will drive huge value for clients and be a game-changer for the eDiscovery industry."

Bob Polus, XDD President and CEO, states, “Esquify has done a terrific job of building and bringing technology solutions to the Managed Review space. Working in parallel with Rick Weber from Arbor Ridge Partners, we determined integrating Esquify would improve work flow, productivity and accountability on multiple fronts. The addition of Esquify to the XDD portfolio further demonstrates our commitment to redefining our industry through unparalleled customer service, proven technology and innovative thought leadership.”

“Bringing XDD and Esquify together is a great fit for both companies and the markets they serve,” states Rick Weber, Managing Partner at Arbor Ridge Partners.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating pristine communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and two locations in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

About Esquify

Based in Chicago and founded in 2014, VC-backed Esquify was born out of the belief that technology could revolutionize how attorneys practice law - particularly in eDiscovery. Esquify transforms and augments review teams' capabilities with its AI-driven workforce management platform for review. Esquify’s patented machine learning technology powers up review team performance, facilitating a more secure, productive, and quality review. Esquify's technology generates unprecedented client savings, team efficiencies and real-time analytics, giving clients both peace of mind and tangible results.

As an award-winning legal tech 'disruptor,' Esquify has won over a dozen awards including the Chicago Innovation Awards 2018, the US LegalTech Venture Competition 2018, and the M&A Advisor: Product of the Year 2017. Esquify's technology has been used by AM Law 100 firms, Fortune 100 companies and many major legal service providers to power their reviewer teams. Esquify is an LGBTQ founded business.

About Arbor Ridge Partners

Arbor Ridge Partners LLC ( www.arborridgepartners.com ) is a business broker and M&A advisory service provider that focuses on mergers and acquisitions for legal software, litigation support, computer forensics, and eDiscovery companies. With a unique blend of industry experience, legal backgrounds, and relationships, Arbor Ridge Partners helps maximize value in the purchase and sale of legal technology businesses. For additional information, please see www.arborridgepartners.com, email info@arborridgepartners.com, or call 800.226.2760.