Zoom Is a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner, Honored as a Top Workplace Again

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. today announced that it is a winner of Glassdoor’s 2019 Employees’ Choice Awards honoring the Best Places to Work . Zoom ranked 2 out of 100 large US companies.

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, determines winners based entirely on employee feedback shared anonymously on their website over the past year. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews. Large category companies must have at least 1,000 employees and 75 ratings across each of the 8 workplace attributes.

Zoom was also a winner of Glassdoor’s 2018 Employees’ Choice Awards and Zoom’s founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan, was named the #1 CEO of a large company on Glassdoor , with 99% employee approval.

“This award warms my heart. There is no better compliment for Zoom than our employees feeling happy and enthusiastic about working here. We care deeply about our employees and will do our best to keep up the level of happiness and satisfaction in our big family of over a thousand dedicated people. This, in turn, drives the happiness of our customers, partners, and anyone else that interacts with Zoom,” said Yuan.

“For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance. Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage,” said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, a chief economist for Glassdoor.

About Zoom

Zoom provides an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom Rooms, the software-based conference room solution, features video and audio conferencing, wireless content sharing, and integrated calendaring running on off-the-shelf hardware. Zoom Rooms suit any meeting or collaboration space, from small huddle rooms to world-class training centers. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us and follow @zoom_us .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over 830,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com. Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

