Aerojet Rocketdyne Gears Up for Next ULA Delta IV Heavy Mission

Three RS-68A engines and an RL10B-2 second-stage engine to propel the next ULA Delta IV Heavy mission

This NRO launch will mark the 38th for the Delta IV family and 10th launch of the Delta IV Heavy

The RS-68A is the world’s most powerful hydrogen-fueled rocket engine

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful launch of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket earlier this year, engine provider Aerojet Rocketdyne is gearing up for the next scheduled mission of the launch vehicle.

On Dec. 7, a Delta IV Heavy is slated to launch a classified national security payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Aerojet Rocketdyne supplies the main and upper-stage engines, as well as pressure tanks, for the mighty Delta IV.

The upcoming NRO mission marks the tenth operational launch of the Delta IV Heavy, and the 38th overall for the Delta IV family, which debuted in 2002. The nine previous missions flown in this launch vehicle configuration have all been successful.

“While the Delta IV’s excellent track record might give the appearance that space launch is routine, the truth is that ensuring mission success requires diligence and vigilance on the part of everyone involved,” said Eileen Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne. “Our engines are the centerpiece of the Delta IV Heavy, the only launch vehicle that has successfully delivered the heaviest payloads to orbit for the Defense Department.”

In its Heavy configuration, the Delta IV features three side-by-side common booster cores that comprise the first stage. Each booster is powered by an Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-68A engine. Capable of generating 702,000 pounds of thrust at sea level, the RS-68A is the world’s most powerful hydrogen-fueled engine.

The rocket’s second stage is powered by an Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10B-2 engine, which generates 24,750 pounds of thrust at altitude. The RL10 family of liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen-fueled engines has been in operation on various vehicles for more than five decades. Aerojet Rocketdyne also supplied the 12 MR-106 reaction control thrusters on the Delta Cryogenic Second Stage.

ARDÉ, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne, provides the pressure vessels on the first and second stages of the launch vehicle.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

