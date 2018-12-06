06/12/2018 16:24:52

AmLaw 200 Firm Goldberg Segalla Turns to iManage to Enhance Information Security

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Goldberg Segalla – a fast growing, internationally acclaimed law firm with 400 attorneys and 22 offices – has selected iManage to proactively enhance security around its privileged and confidential client information.

Building on the firm’s successful deployment of iManage Work for document and email management and secure collaboration in 2018, Goldberg Segalla is now adding iManage Security Policy Manager and iManage Threat Manager to seamlessly protect critical client information. iManage Security Policy Manager will manage ethical walls, segment data and enforce the firm’s “need-to-know” security policies as those needs grow. iManage Threat Manager will guard the firm against internal and external threat actors by using machine learning and adaptive behavioral modeling to detect anomalous behavior patterns.

“We can see the increasing requirements from our clients for greater security and isolation of their data,” said Tony Draksic, Chief Information Officer, Goldberg Segalla. “Together, these applications enable us to accelerate our data loss prevention program by taking a holistic approach to defining and managing policies that protect sensitive information at all levels. With iManage we can proactively meet and exceed the governance and security requirements imposed by clients or regulatory bodies.”

iManage Security Policy Manager and iManage Threat Manager are completely integrated with iManage Work, which enables the firm’s attorneys to access key ethical walls functionality right from the applications they already use. Coordinated updates and validated integrations enable Goldberg Segalla to take advantage of new features as they are released and reduce the firm’s operating costs. “We trust iManage to provide a complete platform for our work product management needs, including governance and security,” added Draksic.

“To keep pace with an ever-changing security landscape, top firms like Goldberg Segalla don’t want to stitch together point solutions,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “Firms want an integrated approach that makes security comprehensive and unobtrusive to the users, so they are protected without losing productivity. Applications like Security Policy Manager and Threat Manager deliver unique protections that scale as firm’s needs scale to address their current and future security challenges.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

