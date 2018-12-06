06/12/2018 01:06:12

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Camping World Holdings, Inc., Dycom Industries, Inc., and Welbilt, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (ii) that the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (iii) that the Company’s Gander Mountain Co. stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (iv) that the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors. 

To learn more about the Camping World class action go to: https://bespc.com/cwh/.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 - August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom’s large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Dycom’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Dycom class action go to:  https://bespc.com/dy/.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - November 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Welbilt made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Welbilt’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Welbilt class action go to:  https://bespc.com/wbt/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

