Community Bank of the Chesapeake Continues Annual 12 Days of Giving on Facebook

WALDORF, Md., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake has taken to social media to raise awareness of 12 deserving local organizations that do inspiring things for the community. The Bank will feature one per day over a 12-day period, December 6 – 17, on its Facebook page. Every time a user “Likes” the Bank’s post, the Bank will donate $1 (up to 150 likes) to the particular organization being featured. In addition, the Bank is donating a base amount of $350 to each group, for a total amount of up to $500 given to each cause.

“12 Days of Giving presents a unique and fun way for the Bank to help give to local non-profits during the holiday season,” said Diane Hicks, Vice President and Director of Marketing of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “These charitable organizations provide so much for the community and we hope everyone will join us in helping support them - one like is all it takes!”

The selected organizations promote a wide array of causes, from feeding and providing shelter for those in need, to animal welfare and health care.

The 12 organizations chosen for Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 12 Days of Giving include 1st Responder Canine, Calvert Hospice, Center for Children, End Hunger in Calvert County, Friends of Jefferson Patterson Park, Last Chance Animal Rescue, Loisann’s Hope House, Patriot Springs, Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, Promise Resource Center, Sagepoint and The Arc of Central Chesapeake Region.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.5 billion.  Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

CONTACT:

Diane Hicks

Vice President

Director of Marketing

(240) 427-1047

hicksd@cbtc.com

