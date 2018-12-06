DAVIDsTEA Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

MONTREAL, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 will be released after market close on Thursday, December 13, 2018. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: 1-866-521-4909 or 647-427-2311

Via the internet at: www.davidstea.com , in the "investor relations" section.

An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA is a retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of over 130 proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages, primarily through 239 company operated DAVIDsTEA stores throughout Canada and the United States as of August 4, 2018, and its website, davidstea.com. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact:

MaisonBrison Communications

Pierre Boucher

514-731-0000, x237

investors@davidstea.com

Media Contact:

Lyla Radmanovich

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca