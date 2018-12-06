Dominican Republic Gears up to Welcome Travelers for the Ultimate End of Year Excursion

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of travelers are embracing achievement travel, using their vacations not just to unwind but to learn a new skill, conquer goals or take on challenges around the world. Dominican Republic is the perfect destination to close out the year or start 2019 on the right foot, whether you’re longing to conquer the highest peak in the Caribbean, learn how to kitesurf or be immersed in local culture and traditions.

“No matter if your path to embracing new challenges takes you to our white-sand beaches or the majestic inland hills and mountains, you’re guaranteed to find adventure and unique opportunities in Dominican Republic,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “Dominican Republic encourages all travelers to expand their horizons and partake in its remarkable experiences.”

Learn a New Sport

Dominican Republic’s north coast is popular among professional athletes and adventurists alike. In Puerto Plata, the spectacular, sprawling landscape combines sea, mountains, lush valleys, rivers, and, of course—beaches.

Aspiring athletes flock to Cabarete, a coastal town recognized far and wide as the Kiteboarding Capital of the World. Take classes with local surf or kiteboarding schools and learn to master the choppy Atlantic waves. For the ultimate challenge, mark your calendar for the 6th annual 100km del Caribe, a 62-mile marathon that spans Cabarete to Samaná June 2 –11. Participants will marvel at the north coast’s lush terrain as they cross five towns, waterfalls, white sand beaches and dirt roads.

Along the east coast, head to Bávaro Beach, recently named the world’s 20th best beach by FlightNetwork, for an afternoon of kayaking, snorkeling or for those dreaming of a retreat, rest and relaxation. World-famous Bávaro Beach–often lumped into the general “Punta Cana” reference–ranks among the longest, most continuous white sand beaches in the Caribbean. Extending 48 kilometers (30 miles) and surrounded with coral reefs, it’s also the most developed section of this Punta Cana resort area.

Dominican Republic’s balmy year-round water temperatures also attract scuba divers eager to catch a glimpse of scenic shipwrecks, colorful coral reefs and tropical fish. No matter which coast you visit, PADI-certified dive and snorkel shops around the country can connect travelers with lessons and underwater adventures.

Put Your Endurance to the Test

Reaching the summit of Pico Duarte should be on any adventurer’s bucket list. Standing tall at over 10,000 feet, Pico Duarte is the highest peak in the Caribbean, and hikers can reach the top in a two, three- or four-day excursion commonly departing from Jarabacoa, depending on the route chosen. The hike’s stunning views of tropical, pine, mountain broadleaf and cloud forests are a rewarding payoff after a long and grueling feat of physical endurance.

Addicted to running? Register to conquer the Punta Cana Marathon, featuring spectacular views along the beach. After the race, put your feet up and recover at one of Punta Cana’s luxurious resorts or boutique hotels.

Immerse Yourself in Local Culture

Dominican Republic’s rich history and friendly people often attract travelers looking to gain a profound understanding of the country, its language and its customs.

Step back in time and visit Santo Domingo’s Colonial City, a cultural hub of old-world architecture and metropolitan history dating back to the 16th century. Known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the first European settlement of the Americas, Colonial City is where the country’s history comes to life. Tour through museums like Alcázar de Colón; a Renaissance style palace and former home to the son of Christopher Columbus. Or explore the historic neighborhoods through foot, bike, trolley or though one of the many popular tours for a guided experience.

Continue exploring the Colonial City to expand your knowledge of the latest contemporary art where emerging native artists showcase their one-of-a-kind pieces during local exhibitions. Whether looking for an unconventional or traditional aesthetic, there is an ongoing rotation of galleries available at any level of interest.

If you’re planning an extended stay in the country, enroll with a local language school to learn Spanish, or expand your culinary prowess with cooking classes that will give you the skills to combine fresh, local ingredients and create delectable Dominican cuisine.

To immerse yourself in the true essence of the country and head into 2019 in style, explore the rhythms and movement of bachata or merengue. Enroll in classes that range in length from a day to a week, or for self-exploration, head to the clamatos, Dominican Republic’s famous after hour dance hubs to pick-up signature moves from the locals.

To learn more and to begin planning your getaway, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

