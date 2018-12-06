06/12/2018 18:05:00

El Pollo Loco Expands its Roots with New Restaurant in Eastvale, CA

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Eastvale, CA today. The new El Pollo Loco is located at 13340 Limonite Avenue and marks the Company’s 29th restaurant in Riverside County.

“We are excited to continue expanding El Pollo Loco across our home state of California, as we welcome the Eastvale community to experience our new convenient, family-friendly restaurant,” said Gus Siade, Senior Vice President of Operations at El Pollo Loco. “As El Pollo Loco grows, we look forward to sharing our love of food and family with both new and existing fans as they enjoy our delicious signature fire-grilled chicken and fresh Mexican-inspired dishes.”

The 2,995 square foot restaurant has seating for 84 customers and the dining room features the Company’s new ‘Vision Design,’ which highlights an authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere and encompasses El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The new design features warm textures, rustic elements and a focus on the Company’s signature open kitchen layout, which allows guests to view El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Online ordering and a catering delivery service are also available to customers.

For promotions and news on the new Eastvale location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page. El Pollo Loco fans are encouraged to join Loco Rewards and will receive a free original Pollo Bowl® after their first regularly priced food or beverage purchase on the mobile app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.   

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

