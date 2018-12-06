Fourth Year Running Mimecast Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Enterprise Information Archiving

Related content Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Bio.. Mimecast Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community Global Cyber Resilience Think Tank Concludes Actionable..

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it has retained its position as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. This is the fourth year in a row that the independent industry analyst firm has recognized Mimecast as a Leader. The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise information archiving market and evaluates and compares vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Additionally, Mimecast has been positioned highest on the ability to execute axis. Mimecast Cloud Archive is engineered to provide an all-in-one cloud service that integrates a highly secure data repository, built-in data recovery, storage management and robust e-discovery and compliance capabilities. Mimecast archives business critical data for over thirteen thousand organizations around the world. Customers rely on Mimecast to retain, discover, and access content seamlessly-at the same time establishing a corporate memory and unleashing valuable insights.

“Today’s enterprise demands lighting fast search speeds and easy-to-use tools for compliance, e-discovery and rapid recovery when systems go down,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer at Mimecast. “Our vision as a company has always been to integrate multipurpose archiving with security and continuity. We believe Gartner has recognized us for our integrated platform and our ability to offer a comprehensive set of capabilities to improve overall resilience. As one of the longest-running large‐scale cloud operations in the world, we feel we’ve spent years working to make corporate data valuable and accessible to each person and function across the organization. We believe that this recognition is the end result of Mimecast’s product innovation, exemplary customer support, industry-leading search performance, and expertise across archiving, security and business continuity.”

According to Gartner Peer Insights , a platform for ratings and reviews of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals, “Mimecast is a breath of fresh air. Every time I have to interface with their sales or support teams, I leave more satisfied with our choice to use their services.” says a VP of IT in the Services Industry.

Access a complimentary copy of the report now here .

For more information, please visit our Mimecast Cloud Archive page .

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving,” Julian Tirsu, 3 December 2018

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Mimecast

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) makes business email, web and data safer for thousands of customers and their millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the company's next-generation cloud-based security, cybersecurity awareness training, archiving and continuity services deliver comprehensive controls for email and web risk management.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

Press Contacts

Alison Raymond Walsh / Laura Rapson / Richard Botley

Press@Mimecast.com

617-393-7126

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074