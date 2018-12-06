06/12/2018 18:37:43

Fourth Year Running Mimecast Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Enterprise Information Archiving

Related content
27 Nov - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Bio..
20 Nov - 
Mimecast Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community
13 Nov - 
Global Cyber Resilience Think Tank Concludes Actionable..

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it has retained its position as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.  This is the fourth year in a row that the independent industry analyst firm has recognized Mimecast as a Leader. The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise information archiving market and evaluates and compares vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Additionally, Mimecast has been positioned highest on the ability to execute axis. Mimecast Cloud Archive is engineered to provide an all-in-one cloud service that integrates a highly secure data repository, built-in data recovery, storage management and robust e-discovery and compliance capabilities. Mimecast archives business critical data for over thirteen thousand organizations around the world.  Customers rely on Mimecast to retain, discover, and access content seamlessly-at the same time establishing a corporate memory and unleashing valuable insights.

“Today’s enterprise demands lighting fast search speeds and easy-to-use tools for compliance, e-discovery and rapid recovery when systems go down,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer at Mimecast. “Our vision as a company has always been to integrate multipurpose archiving with security and continuity. We believe Gartner has recognized us for our integrated platform and our ability to offer a comprehensive set of capabilities to improve overall resilience.  As one of the longest-running large‐scale cloud operations in the world, we feel we’ve spent years working to make corporate data valuable and accessible to each person and function across the organization. We believe that this recognition is the end result of Mimecast’s product innovation, exemplary customer support, industry-leading search performance, and expertise across archiving, security and business continuity.”

According to Gartner Peer Insights, a platform for ratings and reviews of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals, “Mimecast is a breath of fresh air. Every time I have to interface with their sales or support teams, I leave more satisfied with our choice to use their services.” says a VP of IT in the Services Industry.

Access a complimentary copy of the report now here.

For more information, please visit our Mimecast Cloud Archive page.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving,” Julian Tirsu, 3 December 2018

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Mimecast

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) makes business email, web and data safer for thousands of customers and their millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the company's next-generation cloud-based security, cybersecurity awareness training, archiving and continuity services deliver comprehensive controls for email and web risk management.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

Press Contacts

Alison Raymond Walsh / Laura Rapson / Richard Botley

Press@Mimecast.com

617-393-7126

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074

Mimecast Logo 2018.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:37 MIME
Fourth Year Running Mimecast Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Enterprise Information Archiving
27 Nov BIG
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Biosciences, Big Lots, SemGroup, Conn's, Mimecast, and Neos Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
20 Nov MIME
Mimecast Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community
13 Nov MIME
Global Cyber Resilience Think Tank Concludes Actionable Threat Intelligence is a Priority
12 Nov MIME
Mimecast Wins Global Business Continuity Institute Award for Continuity and Resilience
08 Nov MIME
Mimecast Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
16 Oct ANGO
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Mimecast, Shiloh Industries, Adverum Biotechnologies, AngioDynamics, Kimball Electronics, and Changyou — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
10 Oct MIME
UPDATE -- Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 8, 2018
10 Oct MIME
Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 8, 2018
10 Oct MIME
Mimecast Launches Global Citizenship Program to Build Resilience in Communities

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx Receives CE-IVD Mark for ResistancePlus® GC Gonorrhea Test
2
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
5
Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims

Related stock quotes

Mimecast Limited - Ordin.. 35.69 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:39
Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Update
18:37
Fourth Year Running Mimecast Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Enterprise Information Archiving
18:34
Completion of Wellesley Sports Center Slated for Spring 2019
18:31
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Harvey Steele as Head of Intermediary Distribution
18:30
H&R Block Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Engagement
18:28
Transaction in Own Shares
18:12
VITALIBIS, INC. Announces CEO Shareholder Letter
18:11
Lakeshore Recycling Systems, City of DeKalb Partner to Reuse Leaves for Local Farmers
18:05
El Pollo Loco Expands its Roots with New Restaurant in Eastvale, CA

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 19:28:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-06 20:28:18 - 2018-12-06 19:28:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY