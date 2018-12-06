06/12/2018 10:37:07

Global Oral Care Market to Witness a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oral Care market is expected to grow from USD 31.7 billion in 2017 to USD 46.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2024. Factors driving the growth of the market are; increasing incidence of dental caries, and increasing awareness among people about oral hygiene. Moreover, growing development in oral care products, and increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries are further propelling the market growth.

Key findings of the report:

  • The global oral care market is expected to reach USD 46.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018 -2024

  • On the basis of products,

         • The toothpaste segment held the major of the market in 2017

         • The toothbrushes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

  • Based on the distribution channel,

         • The consumer store segment held the major share of the market in 2017

         • The online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2018 - 2024

  • Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global oral care market in 2017

  • Some of the key companies operating in the market include Lion Corporation; Procter & Gamble; Unilever Group; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Dr. Fresh LLC; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; Panasonic Corporation; Kao Corporation; and Dabur India Limited, among others             

Poor oral hygiene leading to various oral diseases

Oral health is an essential part of overall human health and well-being. Poor oral hygiene can lead to many oral diseases such as dental cavities, gum diseases, and it is also linked with cancer, diabetes and heart diseases. The mouth is a habitat of a complex microbial environment. Various types of bacteria live on different surfaces in the mouth. They are accumulated in the hard and soft tissue in the form of biofilms, and affect the ecological filaments of the dental surface. They are responsible for oral diseases, such as caries, which is a major oral health problem around the world. In the United States, nearly 35% of adults between 30 to 80 years are suffering from periodontal diseases.

Global Oral Care Market– Regional insight

Geographically, the global oral care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific held the major share of the global oral care market in 2017. The growth in the region is attributed to growing awareness among people about oral hygiene, and increasing incidence of dental caries. Moreover, rising population and increasing purchasing power of consumers is also driving the growth in the region. The growth of oral care market in Europe is primarily attributed to the increasing aging population, and technological advancements in oral care products in the region.

This report segments global Oral Care market based on products, distribution channel, and regional.

By Products

  • Toothpaste

         • Polish Toothpaste

         • Anti-Sensitive Toothpaste

         • Powder Toothpaste

         • Gel Toothpaste

         • Tooth Decay Prevention Toothpaste

         • Paste Toothpaste

  • Toothbrushes

         • Electric Toothbrush

         • Manual Toothbrush

         • Battery-Powered Toothbrush

         • Disposable

         • Other

  • Dental Accessories

     • Tongue scrapers

     • Cosmetic whitening products

     • Fresh breath strips

     • Fresh breath dental chewing gum

     • Floss

     • Other

  • Mouthwash

         • Medicated mouthwash

         • Non-medicated mouthwash

  • Denture Products

         • Cleaners

         • Fixatives

         • Other

    • By Distribution Channel

    • Pharmacy Store

    • Consumer Store

    • OnlineRetail

    By Regional

    • Asia-Pacific

    • Europe

    • North America

    • Central & South America

    • Middle East and Africa

