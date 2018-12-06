06/12/2018 18:30:39

H&R Block Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced that tax preparation giant H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has selected eGain Solve™ to automate service and sales interactions for taxpayers at scale. The solution will be used to power H&R Block’s new Ask a Tax Pro service, which was announced today.

According to a 2018 Accenture global survey, 70 percent of taxpayers said they would use AI to improve the accuracy of tax filings. In the same survey, 40 percent of respondents reported making a filing error in the last 24 months. As the market leader in tax preparation services, H&R Block wanted to provide high-quality DIY and advisor-assisted experiences at scale using AI, Machine Learning and Virtual Assistance.

H&R Block selected eGain based on the company’s connected and rich solution capabilities, domain expertise, and a successful POC. The company will activate eGain Virtual Assistant™, eGain SuperChat™, and eGain Cobrowse™ to enable a smooth, smart self-service journey for taxpayers with escalation, when needed, into the eGain Advisor Desktop™.

“H&R Block is committed to continual innovation that lets us provide an easier, simpler experience for those customers who want to do their taxes online,” said Heather Watts, senior vice president and general manager of digital at H&R Block. “Our work with eGain will help ensure Ask a Tax Pro delivers expertise with the convenience our DIY clients need.”

“We are delighted to help H&R Block deliver innovative AI-guided service to time-starved taxpayers,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.

More Information

H&R Block’s announcement about Ask a Tax Pro service: https://www.hrblock.com/tax-center/newsroom/filing/filing-online/ask-a-tax-pro

eGain Solve Suite: https://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview.pdf

eGain Advisor Desktop: https://www.egain.com/egain-advisor-desktop/

eGain AI+Knowledge: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge_agent/

eGain AI+SelfService: https://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview_selfservice.pdf

eGain Virtual Assistant: https://www.egain.com/products/virtual-assistant-software/

eGain Try+Buy™: https://www.egain.com/try-buy/

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2018, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit https://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

H&R Block media contact

Amy Schiska-Lombard

amy.schiska-lombard@hrblock.com 

eGain media contact

Cynthia Tu

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4505 

eGain logo.jpg

