06/12/2018 09:51:51

Investeringsforeningen SmallCap Danmark – delisting

Due to liquidation, last day of trading UCITS shares in Investeringsforeningen SmallCap Danmark will be today, 6 December 2018.  

 

ISIN:

DK0060036135

Name:

SmallCap Danmark, Investeringsforening

Last day of trading:

6 December 2018

Short name:

SMCAPDK

Orderbook ID:

34471

 

 

For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66

 

 

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
19
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
05 Dec
GEN
Du ved af alle, at jeg ikke er ny her. Du gjorde fuldstændig nar af mig, da jeg købte 1.000 stk. Gen..
12
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12
29 Nov
CHEMM
JP, det er kvalmende det du har gang i.....må give The Note ret....du ændrer mening efter om du er i..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
McEwen Mining Announces 2019 Timmins Exploration Strategy and Funding
5
Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:16
Notice to Noteholders
11:10
AESC Accepts Progress Search into its Global Membership of Leading Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Firms
11:09
Equity Trading by Company - First North November 2018
11:08
Net Asset Value(s)
11:02
TSLC Launches its High Power UVC Product lines for Sterilization and Aseptic Markets
11:00
IMT VISLINK TO SHOWCASE ITS PREMIUM WIRELESS CAMERA SOLUTIONS FOR LIVE SPORTING EVENTS AT THE 2018 SVGA SUMMIT
11:00
MARTEN TRANSPORT DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
11:00
JAGGAER and Chainalytics Address 2019 Transportation Procurement Trends
11:00
CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on December 12, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 11:36:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-06 12:36:53 - 2018-12-06 11:36:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY