LGI Homes Expands Across Greater Orlando Market

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is now selling in two new communities in the Orlando area, Meadow Ridge and The Ridge at Swan Lake. Located in northwest and southwest Orlando, respectively, both of these incredible neighborhoods provide easy access to Orlando’s best employment centers, as well as unbelievable shopping, dining and entertainment options.

The first of the two new communities, Meadow Ridge, offers a collection of one-story plans conveniently located near US-27 and Florida’s Turnpike. Amenities at Meadow Ridge include a picnic area, barbecue grills and walking paths. Mount Dora and the shores of Lake Eustis provide ample opportunities to partake in festivals and a multitude of outdoor activities.

The second community, The Ridge at Swan Lake, showcases a collection of new one-story homes near Winter Haven with easy access to FL-17. Adjacent to the community is Lake Marie Park offering a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities such as a children’s playground, a boat ramp, walking and biking trails and picnic pavilions.

At Meadow Ridge and The Ridge at Swan Lake, LGI Homes is constructing eight distinct floor plans ranging in size from 1,270 sq. ft. to over 1,980 sq. ft, with up to five bedrooms and three full baths. Open floor plans, spacious family rooms, private master bedrooms and $10,000 worth of included upgrades are a sampling of the desirable features found in each LGI home at Meadow Ridge and The Ridge at Swan Lake. These beautiful homes begin in the high $100s.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in homes and $0 down financing options for qualified buyers in both of these new home communities. For additional information on available homes in these communities, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Orlando.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 27,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1712d8b-3cc2-475d-94b2-416b0cf04aba