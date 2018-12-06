LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

1
SpeeDx Receives CE-IVD Mark for ResistancePlus® GC Gonorrhea Test
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims
SpeeDx Receives CE-IVD Mark for ResistancePlus® GC Gonorrhea Test
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
CORRECTING and REPLACING – DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Receives $1.03 Million in Repeat Contracts
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
Karyopharm Reports Positive Top-Line Phase 2b SADAL Data for Selinexor in Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma at the American Society of Hematology 2018 Annual Meeting
Catalyst Biosciences Announces Updated Positive Interim Data from Its Phase 2/3 Study of Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) in Individuals with Hemophilia A or B with Inhibitors
Bellicum Announces Interim Results Showing Rimiducid Controlled GvHD in Patients Treated with Rivo-cel Following a Stem Cell Transplant
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY SWEDBANK AB