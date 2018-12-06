Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Cavotec SA (179/18)

With effect from December 7, 2018, the subscription rights in Cavotec SA will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 19, 2018.
Instrument:
Subscription rights
Short name:
CCC TR
Round lot:
1
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:
SE0012012474
Order book ID:
164666
Market Segment / no:
OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1
Tick Size / no:
MiFID II tick size table/230
MIC Code:
XSTO
With effect from December 7, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Cavotec SA will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including January 7, 2019.
Instrument:
Paid subscription shares
Short name:
CCC BTA
Round lot:
1
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:
SE0012012482
Order book ID:
164667
Market Segment / no:
OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1
Tick Size / no:
MiFID II tick size table/230
MIC Code:
XSTO
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB