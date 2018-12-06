Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Cavotec SA (179/18)

With effect from December 7, 2018, the subscription rights in Cavotec SA will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 19, 2018.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CCC TR Round lot: 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0012012474 Order book ID: 164666 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC Code: XSTO

With effect from December 7, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Cavotec SA will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including January 7, 2019.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CCC BTA Round lot: 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0012012482 Order book ID: 164667 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC Code: XSTO

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB