Mark Holden of Koch Industries Presented with Charles Colson Award

Washington, D.C., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, presented the 2018 Charles Colson Advocate of Hope Award to Mark Holden, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Koch Industries, Inc. Holden received the award during a ceremony at the Capitol Hill Club on the evening of Thursday, December 6, 2018.

The Charles Colson Advocate of Hope Award is bestowed annually on a person with a record of faithful, unswerving, and winsome advocacy for restorative criminal justice reform—a person whose leadership blazes a trail toward a future of proportional punishment, constructive prison culture, second chances, and safer communities.

“Mark Holden has proven indispensable in advancing justice that restores in America,” James Ackerman, President and CEO, Prison Fellowship. “His leadership has paved a path of bipartisan support for proportional punishment, constructive prison culture, second chances, and safer communities. As the recipient for the 2018 Advocate of Hope, Mark exhibits a passion for biblical principles of justice that is rare and valuable.”

“Mark Holden has built bridges across the aisle to garner support for criminal justice reform, mobilizing a coalition of lawmakers, the private sector, and grassroots,” Craig DeRoche, Senior VP of Advocacy & Public Policy, Prison Fellowship. “He is committed to pursuing criminal justice reform at the federal and state levels.”

“Charles Colson was a dedicated and tireless advocate for people who wanted to transform their lives and needed a voice on their behalf.” Mark Holden, Senior VP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Koch Industries, Inc. “To receive an award in his name is truly the honor of a lifetime.”

“I fight for criminal justice reform because it is the right thing to do morally, fiscally, and constitutionally,” Holden added. “I also believe strongly in God's word that all human beings, including those who make mistakes, are worthy of a meaningful second chance. Through the power of faith and restoration, we can make the world a safer place for families and communities and give people, especially the least fortunate among us, an opportunity to fulfil their God-given value and potential.”

“Thanks to the amazing work being done around the country by Prison Fellowship, I will always be inspired to advance policies that create a more redemptive, restorative, and rehabilitative criminal justice system,” said Holden.

Mark Holden is also president and COO of the Legal Division of Koch Companies Public Sector, LLC, which provides legal, government and public affairs services to Koch Industries, Inc. and its affiliates. In addition, he also serves as Chairman of the Board of Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, Inc. as well as Chairman of the Board of Americans for Prosperity Foundation.

Mr. Holden began his career with Koch Industries in 1995 as a litigation attorney and was vice president and general counsel for litigation and compliance. He has worked with the various Koch companies on a variety of litigation, regulatory, compliance, and commercial issues.

CHARLES COLSON ADVOCATE OF HOPE AWARD

The Charles Colson Hope Awards, sponsored by Prison Fellowship, recognize people who have faithfully and courageously worked to restore those affected by crime and incarceration. Charles Colson, who founded Prison Fellowship more than 40 years ago, was at ease with presidents, prisoners, wardens, pastors, laypeople, and legislators.

Prison Fellowship has been helping restore men and women behind bars for more than 40 years. Prison Fellowship also advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

