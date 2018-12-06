06/12/2018 12:20:00

Market Trends Toward New Normal in Perrigo Company plc, Sina, Gerdau S.A, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Invesco, and Enbridge — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA), Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), and Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA), Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), and Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Perrigo Company plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Perrigo Company plc reported revenue of $1,133.10MM vs $1,231.30MM (down 7.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs $0.31. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Perrigo Company plc reported revenue of $4,946.20MM vs $5,280.60MM (down 6.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs -$28.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.67 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PRGO

-----------------------------------------

SINA CORPORATION (SINA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sina's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sina reported revenue of $557.20MM vs $443.15MM (up 25.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $0.69 (down 4.35%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sina reported revenue of $1,583.88MM vs $1,030.94MM (up 53.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.20 vs $3.20 (down 31.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.46 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Sina Corporation (SINA) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SINA

-----------------------------------------

GERDAU S.A. (GGB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gerdau S.A's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gerdau S.A reported revenue of $3,260.25MM vs $2,997.32MM (up 8.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.12 vs $0.03 (up 361.66%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gerdau S.A reported revenue of $11,562.60MM vs $10,794.73MM (up 7.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.49. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.54 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Gerdau S.A. (GGB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GGB

-----------------------------------------

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. (SBGI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sinclair Broadcast Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sinclair Broadcast Group reported revenue of $766.26MM vs $644.53MM (up 18.89%) and basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.30 (up 110.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sinclair Broadcast Group reported revenue of $2,734.12MM vs $2,736.95MM (down 0.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.77 vs $2.62 (up 120.23%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.37 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SBGI

-----------------------------------------

INVESCO LTD. (IVZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Invesco's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Invesco reported revenue of $1,341.80MM vs $1,337.70MM (up 0.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.65 vs $0.65 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Invesco reported revenue of $5,160.30MM vs $4,734.40MM (up 9.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.75 vs $2.06 (up 33.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.76 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

To read the full Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IVZ

-----------------------------------------

ENBRIDGE INC (ENB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enbridge's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Enbridge reported revenue of $8,683.46MM vs $7,362.22MM (up 17.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs $0.38. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enbridge reported revenue of $34,233.19MM vs $26,099.71MM (up 31.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.28 vs $1.47 (down 13.07%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.94 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

To read the full Enbridge Inc (ENB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ENB

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

