Market Trends Toward New Normal in Perrigo Company plc, Sina, Gerdau S.A, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Invesco, and Enbridge — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA), Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), and Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA), Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), and Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Perrigo Company plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Perrigo Company plc reported revenue of $1,133.10MM vs $1,231.30MM (down 7.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs $0.31. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Perrigo Company plc reported revenue of $4,946.20MM vs $5,280.60MM (down 6.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs -$28.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.67 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

SINA CORPORATION (SINA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sina's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sina reported revenue of $557.20MM vs $443.15MM (up 25.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $0.69 (down 4.35%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sina reported revenue of $1,583.88MM vs $1,030.94MM (up 53.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.20 vs $3.20 (down 31.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.46 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

GERDAU S.A. (GGB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gerdau S.A's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gerdau S.A reported revenue of $3,260.25MM vs $2,997.32MM (up 8.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.12 vs $0.03 (up 361.66%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gerdau S.A reported revenue of $11,562.60MM vs $10,794.73MM (up 7.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.49. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.54 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. (SBGI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sinclair Broadcast Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sinclair Broadcast Group reported revenue of $766.26MM vs $644.53MM (up 18.89%) and basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.30 (up 110.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sinclair Broadcast Group reported revenue of $2,734.12MM vs $2,736.95MM (down 0.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.77 vs $2.62 (up 120.23%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.37 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

INVESCO LTD. (IVZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Invesco's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Invesco reported revenue of $1,341.80MM vs $1,337.70MM (up 0.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.65 vs $0.65 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Invesco reported revenue of $5,160.30MM vs $4,734.40MM (up 9.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.75 vs $2.06 (up 33.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.76 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

ENBRIDGE INC (ENB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enbridge's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Enbridge reported revenue of $8,683.46MM vs $7,362.22MM (up 17.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs $0.38. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enbridge reported revenue of $34,233.19MM vs $26,099.71MM (up 31.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.28 vs $1.47 (down 13.07%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.94 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

