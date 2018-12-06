06/12/2018 12:30:00

Meridian Gets FDA Clearance for New Neonatal Saliva CMV Test

Related content
29 Nov - 
Recent Analysis Shows HudBay Minerals, Meridian Bioscie..
08 Nov - 
Meridian Bioscience Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Yea..
19 Oct - 
New Research Coverage Highlights TIER REIT, Meridian Bi..

CINCINNATI, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) today announced that it has received FDA clearance for its new Alethia™ CMV Molecular Amplification Test (formerly, the illumigene brand). This assay is designed to specifically detect congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV) infection in newborns from an easy-to-collect saliva sample. Alethia CMV is the first qualitative test in a molecular amplification format, FDA-cleared for cCMV testing in newborns.

Congenital CMV is the most common congenital infection and a leading cause of childhood hearing loss, cognitive deficits, and visual impairment. According to the CDC about 1 out of every 200 babies are born with cCMV infection; and approximately 10% to 25% of all childhood sensorial hearing loss (SNHL) can be attributed to cCMV. Babies are at risk of infection during pregnancy if the virus in the mother’s blood crosses through the placenta. Early detection is critical in establishing appropriate treatment. Diagnosis can be attained by detecting the virus in a baby’s saliva or urine within 2 to 3 weeks from birth. CMV is a public health issue and legislation has been passed or is under consideration in numerous states regarding CMV education and testing recommendations in neonates.

Lawrence Mertz, Senior Vice-President of Research and Development, stated, “We are excited to be the first to develop and bring to market a very important test for newborns. It is an advancement in testing for a viral infection that can lead to such complicated and long-lasting conditions in children.”

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Unfortunately cCMV infection is more common than other newborn related illnesses, like Group B Strep for example, yet the level of awareness is considerably lower. With Alethia CMV, we not only look to increase awareness, but also provide laboratories with an FDA-cleared test that they can use with confidence when diagnosing newborns with cCMV. Alethia CMV helps meet a critical need with a simple-to-collect saliva sample in combination with a procedurally simple, rapid, and sensitive test. Alethia CMV marks the launch of the new branding for our current molecular platform.”

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing.  We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:

Jack Kenny

Chief Executive Officer

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone:  513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com

2018_MER_LOGO_TM_BLU_sm.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:30 VIVO
Meridian Gets FDA Clearance for New Neonatal Saliva CMV Test
29 Nov CXO
Recent Analysis Shows HudBay Minerals, Meridian Bioscience, ArQule, Mesoblast, Concho Resources, and Liberty Global Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
08 Nov VIVO
Meridian Bioscience Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Operating Results, Sets Fiscal 2019 Cash Dividend Rate, and Provides Fiscal 2019 Guidance
19 Oct VIVO
New Research Coverage Highlights TIER REIT, Meridian Bioscience, ArQule, Greenlight Capital Re, ADT, and Turquoise Hill Resources — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
17 Oct VIVO
Meridian Bioscience to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018
09 Oct VIVO
DiaSorin and Meridian Enter Into a Strategic Collaboration to Sell Helicobacter Pylori Stool Antigen Test in the United States and in the United Kingdom
24 Sep VIVO
Meridian Bioscience Announces Retirement of John A. Kraeutler, Executive Chairman of the Board; Appoints David C. Phillips as Chairman of the Board; and Elects Felicia Williams to the Board of Directors
31 Jul VIVO
Meridian Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2018 Operating Results, Declares Regular Third Quarter Cash Dividend, and Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance
24 Jul VIVO
Quartzy joins with Bioline, Biotium, and MP Biomedicals to create the most diverse digital catalog of lab supplies in the nation
28 Jun VIVO
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Expects to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Operating Results on Tuesday, July 31, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
McEwen Mining Announces 2019 Timmins Exploration Strategy and Funding
5
Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect

Related stock quotes

Meridian Bioscience Inc 18.71 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:21
CBMJ Buys Canna Broadcasting Network Further Expanding its Multi-Faceted Media Programming, Production and Distribution Capabilities
13:20
Recent Analysis Shows American Express, Ryanair, Chubb, CNA Financial, Danaher, and Randgold Resources Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:15
Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Educators Resource
13:15
Recent Analysis Shows Microsoft, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, F5 Networks, Green Plains Partners LP, Itron, and Progress Software Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:15
H&R Block Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results; Introducing Upfront, Transparent Pricing and Virtual Tax Innovations for the Upcoming Tax Season
13:10
Recent Analysis Shows Athenex, National CineMedia, Macy's, Manulife Financial, CBS, and Strategic Education Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:09
Notice of AGM
13:05
Organovo Appoints New Board Member
13:05
GT Biopharma Presents Positive Preclinical Data of Tri-specific NK Cell Engager (TriKE) at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 13:40:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-06 14:40:22 - 2018-12-06 13:40:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY