06/12/2018 22:00:00

Mesa Air Group Announces New Vice President of Maintenance

PHOENIX, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced Douglas “Doug” Shockey as its Vice President of Maintenance. An A&P mechanic himself, Shockey brings over 30 years of airline experience to Mesa, with more than 25 years in senior airline management roles.

Doug has been an important figure in the airline industry for many years, and has held a number of positions such as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Maintenance at Pinnacle Airlines, and Vice President of Technical Operations at Silver Airways.

“Doug is an excellent addition to our executive team, and he will be a great leader of our FAA Diamond Award winning maintenance program,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa Air Group. “His industry experience, especially in maintenance leadership, is unparalleled and we are excited to have him at the helm of our maintenance department.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 121 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of November 30, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 648 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Media Contact

Jack Hellie, 602-685-4393

Media@mesa-air.com

 

