Monthly Factsheet

Related content Net Asset Value(s) Issue of Equity Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”) To: PR Newswire From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53 Date: 6 December 2018 Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for November 2018 is now available on the Company’s website at:

https://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is available directly via the following link:

https://bit.ly/2zJFZGC

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.