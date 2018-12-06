06/12/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Lime Technologies to the Main Market

Stockholm, December 6, 2018 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Lime Technologies AB (pupl) (short name: LIME), a small cap company within the technology sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Lime Technologies is the 79th company to list on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018.

Lime Technologies is one of the leading players in SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in the Nordic market. The company develops, sells and implements user-friendly and flexible CRM systems. Lime’s business model is based on the offering of long-term subscription agreements as well as consulting services for implementation and continuous customization of its products to each customer’s needs and demands. Lime Technologies is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and has 189 employees at six offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. For more information, please visit www.lime-technologies.com.

“Lime has since its founding showed strong profitable growth. We have a unique go-to-market model, through which we work closely with our customers and supports them in all aspects of their CRM implementation - from development to aftermarket,” said Erik Syrén, CEO of Lime Technologies. “Along with our product platform, this gives us important competitive advantages to realize our strategy to further fortify our position on a rapidly growing market. The IPO will strengthen Lime’s profile towards customers, employees, business partners and investors.”

“We are excited to welcome Lime Technologies to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. “We congratulate Lime Technologies on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the team on their continued journey as a publicly listed company.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

Media Relations Contact:

Erik Granström

+46 73 449 78 07

erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com

 

 

