New Research Coverage Highlights G1 THERAPEUTICS, Schlumberger, Adient, Camping World, Nutanix, and CNH Industrial N.V — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of G1 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GTHX), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT), Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), and CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine G1 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GTHX), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT), Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), and CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

G1 THERAPEUTICS (GTHX) REPORT OVERVIEW

G1 THERAPEUTICS's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.66 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED (SLB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Schlumberger's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Schlumberger reported revenue of $8,504.00MM vs $7,905.00MM (up 7.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.39 (up 17.95%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Schlumberger reported revenue of $30,440.00MM vs $27,810.00MM (up 9.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.08 vs -$1.24. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.18 and is expected to report on January 18th, 2019.

ADIENT PLC (ADNT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Adient's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Adient reported revenue of $4,145.00MM vs $3,979.00MM (up 4.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$14.51 vs $3.68. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Adient reported revenue of $17,439.00MM vs $16,213.00MM (up 7.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$18.06 vs $9.38. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.69 and is expected to report on November 8th, 2019.

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC. (CWH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Camping World's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Camping World reported revenue of $1,312.73MM vs $1,235.60MM (up 6.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.66 (down 42.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Camping World reported revenue of $4,285.26MM vs $3,519.00MM (up 21.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $0.08 (up 1,237.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.67 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

NUTANIX INC. (NTNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nutanix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Nutanix reported revenue of $303.75MM vs $252.46MM (up 20.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.52 vs $0.14. For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Nutanix reported revenue of $1,155.46MM vs $845.90MM (up 36.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.81 vs -$2.96. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.01 and is expected to report on August 29th, 2019.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (CNHI) REPORT OVERVIEW

CNH Industrial N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CNH Industrial N.V reported revenue of $6,686.00MM vs $6,689.00MM (down 0.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.16 vs $0.04 (up 300.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CNH Industrial N.V reported revenue of $27,361.00MM vs $24,872.00MM (up 10.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.22 vs -$0.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.85 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

