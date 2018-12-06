06/12/2018 12:40:00

New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oracle, Gladstone Investment, Apogee Enterprises, CDK Global, Potbelly, and Maximus — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Related content
13:15 - 
Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Educators Res..
04 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, DY and SYF: Levi & Korsin..
04 Dec - 
INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB), and Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ORCL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ORCL

GAIN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GAIN

APOG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=APOG

CDK DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CDK

PBPB DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PBPB

MMS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MMS

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB), and Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Oracle's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Oracle reported revenue of $9,193.00MM vs $9,104.00MM (up 0.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.52 (up 11.54%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Oracle reported revenue of $39,831.00MM vs $37,728.00MM (up 5.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $2.27 (down 59.03%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.30 and is expected to report on June 18th, 2019.

To read the full Oracle Corporation (ORCL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ORCL

-----------------------------------------

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION (GAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gladstone Investment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gladstone Investment reported revenue of $13.09MM vs $13.13MM (down 0.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $0.42 (up 121.43%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Gladstone Investment reported revenue of $58.36MM vs $51.88MM (up 12.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.88 vs $1.48 (up 27.03%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.76 and is expected to report on May 21st, 2019.

To read the full Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GAIN

-----------------------------------------

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. (APOG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Apogee Enterprises' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Apogee Enterprises reported revenue of $362.13MM vs $343.91MM (up 5.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.60 (up 21.67%). For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Apogee Enterprises reported revenue of $1,326.17MM vs $1,114.53MM (up 18.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.79 vs $2.98 (down 6.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.87 and is expected to report on April 11th, 2019.

To read the full Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=APOG

-----------------------------------------

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) REPORT OVERVIEW

CDK Global's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CDK Global reported revenue of $554.50MM vs $565.70MM (down 1.98%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.58 (up 20.69%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CDK Global reported revenue of $2,273.20MM vs $2,220.20MM (up 2.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.80 vs $2.01 (up 39.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.13 and is expected to report on August 13th, 2019.

To read the full CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CDK

-----------------------------------------

POTBELLY CORPORATION (PBPB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Potbelly's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Potbelly reported revenue of $107.00MM vs $106.13MM (up 0.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Potbelly reported revenue of $428.11MM vs $407.13MM (up 5.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.28 vs $0.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.31 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PBPB

-----------------------------------------

MAXIMUS, INC. (MMS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Maximus' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Maximus reported revenue of $558.45MM vs $620.90MM (down 10.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.81 (down 11.11%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Maximus reported revenue of $2,392.24MM vs $2,450.96MM (down 2.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.37 vs $3.19 (up 5.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.05 and is expected to report on November 19th, 2019.

To read the full Maximus, Inc. (MMS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MMS

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:40 ORCL
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oracle, Gladstone Investment, Apogee Enterprises, CDK Global, Potbelly, and Maximus — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
26 Oct ORCL
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Adient, BT Group, The Kraft Heinz, Teladoc, Oracle, and Akcea Therapeutics — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
22 Oct ORCL
Artificial Intelligence Set to Propel Global GDP as Business Integration Proliferates; Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), NVIDIA Corp., Amazon, Snap Inc.
18 Oct ORCL
Oracle Honors Velocity Technology Solutions with Two Distinguished Partner Awards at JD Edwards Partner Summit
09 Oct ORCL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD AMPE NVRO ORCL NLSN ZN SBGI OPK COCP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
09 Oct ORCL
DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Against Oracle Corporation (ORCL) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
08 Oct ORCL
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Oracle Corporation
08 Oct ORCL
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Oracle Corporation Investors of Important October 9 Deadline in Class Action
07 Oct ORCL
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSLA, ORCL, NLSN, ZN and SBGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
05 Oct ORCL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oracle Corporation – ORCL

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
McEwen Mining Announces 2019 Timmins Exploration Strategy and Funding
5
Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect

Related stock quotes

Oracle Corporation 48.75 -2.2% Stock price decreasing
CDK Global Inc 49.05 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Apogee Enterprises Inc 35.44 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Potbelly Corporation 9.470 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Gladstone Investment Cor.. 10.04 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Maximus Inc 71.74 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:21
CBMJ Buys Canna Broadcasting Network Further Expanding its Multi-Faceted Media Programming, Production and Distribution Capabilities
13:20
Recent Analysis Shows American Express, Ryanair, Chubb, CNA Financial, Danaher, and Randgold Resources Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:15
Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Educators Resource
13:15
Recent Analysis Shows Microsoft, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, F5 Networks, Green Plains Partners LP, Itron, and Progress Software Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:15
H&R Block Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results; Introducing Upfront, Transparent Pricing and Virtual Tax Innovations for the Upcoming Tax Season
13:10
Recent Analysis Shows Athenex, National CineMedia, Macy's, Manulife Financial, CBS, and Strategic Education Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:09
Notice of AGM
13:05
Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for Seventh Consecutive Year
13:05
Organovo Appoints New Board Member

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 13:39:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-06 14:39:49 - 2018-12-06 13:39:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY