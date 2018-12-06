New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oracle, Gladstone Investment, Apogee Enterprises, CDK Global, Potbelly, and Maximus — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB), and Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Oracle's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Oracle reported revenue of $9,193.00MM vs $9,104.00MM (up 0.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.52 (up 11.54%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Oracle reported revenue of $39,831.00MM vs $37,728.00MM (up 5.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $2.27 (down 59.03%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.30 and is expected to report on June 18th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION (GAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gladstone Investment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gladstone Investment reported revenue of $13.09MM vs $13.13MM (down 0.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $0.42 (up 121.43%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Gladstone Investment reported revenue of $58.36MM vs $51.88MM (up 12.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.88 vs $1.48 (up 27.03%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.76 and is expected to report on May 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. (APOG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Apogee Enterprises' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Apogee Enterprises reported revenue of $362.13MM vs $343.91MM (up 5.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.60 (up 21.67%). For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Apogee Enterprises reported revenue of $1,326.17MM vs $1,114.53MM (up 18.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.79 vs $2.98 (down 6.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.87 and is expected to report on April 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) REPORT OVERVIEW

CDK Global's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CDK Global reported revenue of $554.50MM vs $565.70MM (down 1.98%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.58 (up 20.69%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CDK Global reported revenue of $2,273.20MM vs $2,220.20MM (up 2.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.80 vs $2.01 (up 39.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.13 and is expected to report on August 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

POTBELLY CORPORATION (PBPB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Potbelly's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Potbelly reported revenue of $107.00MM vs $106.13MM (up 0.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Potbelly reported revenue of $428.11MM vs $407.13MM (up 5.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.28 vs $0.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.31 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MAXIMUS, INC. (MMS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Maximus' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Maximus reported revenue of $558.45MM vs $620.90MM (down 10.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.81 (down 11.11%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Maximus reported revenue of $2,392.24MM vs $2,450.96MM (down 2.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.37 vs $3.19 (up 5.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.05 and is expected to report on November 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

