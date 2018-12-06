OMA reports an 11.2% increase in November 2018 passenger traffic

The Monterrey (+11.0%), Culiacán (+9.3%), and Ciudad Juárez (+15.7%) airports contributed most to traffic growth

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 11.2% in November 2018, as compared to November 2017. Domestic traffic increased 11.6%, and international traffic increased 8.3%.

Total Passengers* Nov-17 Nov-18 Change % Jan-Nov 2017 Jan-Nov 2018 Change % Domestic 1,459,366 1,628,221 11.6 15,741,830 17,388,814 10.5 International 188,541 204,167 8.3 2,199,568 2,296,002 4.4 OMA Total 1,647,907 1,832,388 11.2 17,941,398 19,684,816 9.7 * Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During November 2018, domestic traffic increased in twelve of our airports, with the largest increases in:

Monterrey (+11.8%), with 50% of total domestic traffic, benefitted from increases in the number of passengers on the Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cancún routes.

Culiacán (+9.1%) due to increased traffic on the Guadalajara route.

Ciudad Juárez (+15.6%) as a result of increased traffic on the Bajío, Guadalajara and Cancún routes.

Chihuahua (+11.9%) due to increased traffic on the Cancún, Mexico City and Monterrey routes.

In November 2018, Vivaaerobus started flying the Durango – Monterrey, Monterrey – Durango and Zacatecas – Ciudad de México routes. In addition, Volaris opened the Acapulco – Ciudad de México and Ciudad Juárez – Bajío routes.

International

traffic grew in twelve airports in November, with the largest increase in:

Monterrey (+6.0%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Detroit route.

Zacatecas (+44.8%) due to increased traffic on the San Jose, California route.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.1% was commercial, and 0.9% was general aviation.

For OMA’s complete traffic report, include tables, please visit https://ir.oma.aero .

Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations: Ruffo Pérez Pliego Emmanuel Camacho +52 (81) 8625 4300 +52 (81) 8625 4308 rperezpliego@oma.aero ecamacho@oma.aero