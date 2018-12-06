OMA reports an 11.2% increase in November 2018 passenger traffic

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 11.2% in November 2018, as compared to November 2017. Domestic traffic increased 11.6%, and international traffic increased 8.3%.
Total Passengers*
Nov-17
Nov-18
Change %
Jan-Nov
2017
Jan-Nov 2018
Change %
Domestic
|1,459,366
|1,628,221
|11.6
|15,741,830
|17,388,814
|10.5
International
|188,541
|204,167
|8.3
|2,199,568
|2,296,002
|4.4
OMA Total
1,647,907
1,832,388
11.2
17,941,398
19,684,816
9.7
|* Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.
During November 2018, domestic traffic increased in twelve of our airports, with the largest increases in:
Monterrey (+11.8%), with 50% of total domestic traffic, benefitted from increases in the number of passengers on the Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cancún routes.
Culiacán (+9.1%) due to increased traffic on the Guadalajara route.
Ciudad Juárez (+15.6%) as a result of increased traffic on the Bajío, Guadalajara and Cancún routes.
Chihuahua (+11.9%) due to increased traffic on the Cancún, Mexico City and Monterrey routes.
In November 2018, Vivaaerobus started flying the Durango – Monterrey, Monterrey – Durango and Zacatecas – Ciudad de México routes. In addition, Volaris opened the Acapulco – Ciudad de México and Ciudad Juárez – Bajío routes.
International
traffic grew in twelve airports in November, with the largest increase in:
Monterrey (+6.0%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Detroit route.
Zacatecas (+44.8%) due to increased traffic on the San Jose, California route.
Of total passenger traffic, 99.1% was commercial, and 0.9% was general aviation.
For OMA’s complete traffic report, include tables, please visit https://ir.oma.aero.
