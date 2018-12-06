06/12/2018 12:30:00

Pain Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase II Study in Alzheimer’s Disease

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIE), a biopharmaceutical company, announced today the initiation of a Phase II study to evaluate PTI-125 as a potential first line treatment in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. This clinical study is supported by a research grant award from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the primary Federal agency supporting new research in Alzheimer’s disease.

“There is a profound and timely need to develop new drugs for Alzheimer’s,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “We are excited about the clinical potential of PTI-125, as this drug candidate represents a promising new approach for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s.”

This Phase IIa study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and biomarkers in 12 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s treated with PTI-125 twice-daily for 1 month. In mid-2019, the Company expects to conduct a Phase IIb study in 36 patients with Alzheimer’s treated with PTI-125 for 3 months. Collectively, the Phase IIa and Phase IIb studies are intended to demonstrate target engagement, and possibly prepare PTI-125 for a pivotal efficacy program.

About

PTI-125

PTI-125 is the Company’s proprietary drug candidate that targets an altered form of Filamin A. Publications show that altered Filamin A is responsible for multiple pathologies observed in the Alzheimer’s brain. PTI-125 restores altered Filamin A back to its proper conformation. This results in dramatically improved brain health in animal models, including reduced amyloid deposits, reduced neuroinflammation, improved insulin resistance in the brain and improved learning and memory. Importantly, PTI-125 is not dependent on clearing amyloid from the brain.

The science and technology for PTI-125 is published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, and Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation, and has been awarded multiple competitive research grants from the NIA.

The underlying science for PTI-125 also supports the development of a biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test, possibly years before any symptoms appear. 

About

Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Eventually, a person with AD may be unable to carry out even simple tasks. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt AD or slow its progression. As baby boomers age, the number of people with AD is expected to soar in the coming years, both in the U.S. and abroad.

About

Pain Therapeutics, Inc.

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs. The FDA has not yet established the safety or efficacy of any of our drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.paintrials.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

: This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Pain Therapeutics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of clinical studies; and the potential benefits of the Company’s program in Alzheimer’s disease. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties relating to our financial and operational ability to carry out development activities around Alzheimer’s disease. For further information regarding these and other risks related to our business, investors should consult our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen

Chief Financial Officer

Pain Therapeutics, Inc.

(512) 501-2450

PainTherapeuticsLogo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
19
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
11:23
 
EU landene overfører ret store beløb til FN hvert år som FN så lever af , men stemme-majoriten er ul..
12
05 Dec
GEN
Du ved af alle, at jeg ikke er ny her. Du gjorde fuldstændig nar af mig, da jeg købte 1.000 stk. Gen..
12
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
McEwen Mining Announces 2019 Timmins Exploration Strategy and Funding
5
Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:21
CBMJ Buys Canna Broadcasting Network Further Expanding its Multi-Faceted Media Programming, Production and Distribution Capabilities
13:20
Recent Analysis Shows American Express, Ryanair, Chubb, CNA Financial, Danaher, and Randgold Resources Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:15
Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Educators Resource
13:15
Recent Analysis Shows Microsoft, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, F5 Networks, Green Plains Partners LP, Itron, and Progress Software Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:15
H&R Block Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results; Introducing Upfront, Transparent Pricing and Virtual Tax Innovations for the Upcoming Tax Season
13:10
Recent Analysis Shows Athenex, National CineMedia, Macy's, Manulife Financial, CBS, and Strategic Education Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:09
Notice of AGM
13:05
Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for Seventh Consecutive Year
13:05
Organovo Appoints New Board Member

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 13:39:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-06 14:39:57 - 2018-12-06 13:39:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY