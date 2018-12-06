06/12/2018 14:33:17

Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Election of Two Officers

Related content
04 Dec - 
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Completion of Sale..
25 Oct - 
Research Report Identifies Sorrento Therapeutics, Hurco..
15 Oct - 
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Ra..

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the election of Mark Esquivel as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the election of Ben Shore as Senior Vice President -- Sales, Marketing and Business Development of the Company.  In these positions, Mark and Ben will report to Brian Shore, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park Electrochemical Corp. 

Mark Esquivel has been Senior Vice President -- Aerospace of the Company since October 2017 and served as Vice President -- Aerospace of the Company from April 2015 to October 2017, Vice President of Aerospace Composite Parts of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. from March 2012 to April 2015 and President of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. from June 2010 to March 2012.  From September 2008 to June 2010, Mark was Vice President and General Manager of Neltec, Inc., which was Park’s high-technology circuitry materials business unit located in Tempe, Arizona.  He served as Manufacturing Manager of Neltec from August 2004 to September 2008 and as Materials Manager from February 2001 to August 2004.  Mark received a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Management from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Ben Shore has been Senior Vice President -- Business Development of the Company since October 2017.  Prior to joining the Company, Ben was employed by athenahealth, Inc. located in Watertown, Massachusetts, through September 2017, where most recently he was Manager, Corporate Development working on mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments. From 2011 to 2014, he was an Investment Analyst and subsequently a Senior Investment Analyst at Prudential Capital Group in New York, New York, where he invested capital in middle market companies in many different industries; and in 2010 and 2011, he was an Associate in Economic and Valuation Services at KPMG LLP in New York, New York, working on financial and tax consulting projects. Ben received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He also is a CFA Charterholder.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets.  Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials.  Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.  Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.  Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications.  As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry.  Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s patented composite Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft.  Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do.  When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.     

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkelectro.com.

Contact: Martina Bar Kochva

48 South Service Road

Melville, NY 11747

(631) 465-3600

Park 600x299.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:33 PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Election of Two Officers
04 Dec PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Completion of Sale of Its Electronics Business to AGC Inc.
25 Oct PFLT
Research Report Identifies Sorrento Therapeutics, Hurco Companies, Veritiv, Park Electrochemical, VBI Vaccines, and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
15 Oct PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of RadarWave™ Prepreg Material for Advanced Radome Systems
04 Oct PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results
02 Oct PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
12 Sep PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend
05 Sep KMT
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Kennametal, Global Medical REIT, PGT, Park-Ohio, Park Electrochemical, and Fonar — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
15 Aug PETS
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Sigma Designs, The Bancorp, Inc., Primoris Services, PetMed Express, Hess Midstream Partners LP, and Park Electrochemical — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
26 Jul PKE
Park Electrochemical Announces Agreement to Sell Its Electronics Business to AGC, Inc.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx Receives CE-IVD Mark for ResistancePlus® GC Gonorrhea Test
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims

Related stock quotes

Park Electrochemical Cor.. 17.86 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:20
Net Asset Value(s)
15:19
DCHFA Closes the Month by Funding Two Developments on the Final Day of November
15:15
Efftec International Inc. Announces Acquisition of Teligent Care, Inc.
15:14
Laureate Education Recognizes Outstanding Students and Faculty
15:14
Beyond Celiac partners with imaware™ to expand use of at-home celiac disease testing for faster medical diagnosis
15:13
RYDE Selects MapR as Underlying Data Platform for its Blockchain-based Image Rights Management Platform: KODAKOne
15:11
Net Asset Value(s)
15:03
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
15:03
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 15:42:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-06 16:42:46 - 2018-12-06 15:42:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY