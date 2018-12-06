Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Election of Two Officers

Related content Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Completion of Sale.. Research Report Identifies Sorrento Therapeutics, Hurco.. Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Ra..

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the election of Mark Esquivel as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the election of Ben Shore as Senior Vice President -- Sales, Marketing and Business Development of the Company. In these positions, Mark and Ben will report to Brian Shore, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park Electrochemical Corp.

Mark Esquivel has been Senior Vice President -- Aerospace of the Company since October 2017 and served as Vice President -- Aerospace of the Company from April 2015 to October 2017, Vice President of Aerospace Composite Parts of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. from March 2012 to April 2015 and President of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. from June 2010 to March 2012. From September 2008 to June 2010, Mark was Vice President and General Manager of Neltec, Inc., which was Park’s high-technology circuitry materials business unit located in Tempe, Arizona. He served as Manufacturing Manager of Neltec from August 2004 to September 2008 and as Materials Manager from February 2001 to August 2004. Mark received a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Management from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ben Shore has been Senior Vice President -- Business Development of the Company since October 2017. Prior to joining the Company, Ben was employed by athenahealth, Inc. located in Watertown, Massachusetts, through September 2017, where most recently he was Manager, Corporate Development working on mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments. From 2011 to 2014, he was an Investment Analyst and subsequently a Senior Investment Analyst at Prudential Capital Group in New York, New York, where he invested capital in middle market companies in many different industries; and in 2010 and 2011, he was an Associate in Economic and Valuation Services at KPMG LLP in New York, New York, working on financial and tax consulting projects. Ben received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He also is a CFA Charterholder.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s patented composite Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkelectro.com .

Contact: Martina Bar Kochva

48 South Service Road

Melville, NY 11747

(631) 465-3600