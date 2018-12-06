06/12/2018 21:48:35

Petro Waste Environmental Receives Texas Mutual’s Platinum Safety Award

San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio-based Petro Waste Environmental LP (PWE) today announced Texas Mutual Insurance Company has awarded it the Platinum Safety Award for its outstanding record on workplace safety.

“This is quite an honor, as Petro Waste is one of only 200 companies out of Texas Mutual’s 71,000 Texas policyholders to receive this award,” said Petro Waste Founder and Chief Executive Officer George Wommack. 

Each year, Texas Mutual Insurance Company utilizes the Work Safe, Texas Award Program to recognize policyholders whose commitment to employee safety sets them apart. Petro Waste received the award because it has gone above and beyond to ensure its workers’ safety.

In presenting the award to Petro Waste, Texas Mutual Insurance Company Vice President of Safety Services Eric Bourquin stated, “We selected your company because you provide the resources necessary to protect employees from workplace hazards, which is reflected by your outstanding safety record. Simply put, it is clear that safety is a core value in your organization.”

Petro Waste Environmental LP is the largest oil and gas waste landfill operator in the Permian Basin, with four Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC)-permitted landfills in operation. The company is expanding its operations into the Eagle Ford Shale with its DeWitt County facility scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019.

“Safety has always been a guiding principle for everything we do at Petro Waste, and it always will be,” said Wommack. “We will proudly display this plaque in our offices as a symbol of our commitment to the well-being of our employees.”

###

ABOUT PETRO WASTE ENVIRONMENTAL LP

Petro Waste Environmental LP is building one of the largest networks of oilfield solid waste-processing and disposal facilities in the United States, strategically located throughout the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and other active plays across the country. The company provides all forms of non-hazardous E&P waste-processing and disposal. Petro Waste is continually adding new facilities to ensure its customers have access to waste disposal facilities that meet or exceed federal and state guidelines as close as possible to their drilling sites. For more information, visit https://www.petrowastelp.com.

