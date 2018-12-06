Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Square, American Midstream Partners, LP, Cohen & Steers, Kinder Morgan, ManTech International, and Delta Air Lines — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID), Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT), and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID), Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT), and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

SQUARE, INC. (SQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Square's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Square reported revenue of $882.11MM vs $585.16MM (up 50.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Square reported revenue of $2,214.25MM vs $1,708.72MM (up 29.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.17 vs -$0.50. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP (AMID) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Midstream Partners, LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, American Midstream Partners, LP reported revenue of $202.35MM vs $162.29MM (up 24.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.56 vs $0.91 (down 38.46%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American Midstream Partners, LP reported revenue of $651.44MM vs $589.03MM (up 10.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.85 vs -$1.60. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

COHEN & STEERS INC (CNS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cohen & Steers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cohen & Steers reported revenue of $98.33MM vs $96.79MM (up 1.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $0.54 (up 22.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cohen & Steers reported revenue of $378.19MM vs $349.88MM (up 8.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.98 vs $2.02 (down 1.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.52 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

KINDER MORGAN, INC. (KMI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kinder Morgan's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kinder Morgan reported revenue of $3,517.00MM vs $3,281.00MM (up 7.19%) and basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.15 (up 106.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kinder Morgan reported revenue of $13,705.00MM vs $13,058.00MM (up 4.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.25 (down 96.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 16th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.99 and is expected to report on January 16th, 2019.

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (MANT) REPORT OVERVIEW

ManTech International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ManTech International reported revenue of $497.21MM vs $422.67MM (up 17.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.39 (up 41.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ManTech International reported revenue of $1,717.02MM vs $1,601.60MM (up 7.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.94 vs $1.48 (up 98.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.29 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. (DAL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Delta Air Lines' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Delta Air Lines reported revenue of $11,953.00MM vs $11,061.00MM (up 8.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.91 vs $1.62 (up 17.90%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Delta Air Lines reported revenue of $41,244.00MM vs $39,639.00MM (up 4.05%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.97 vs $5.82 (down 14.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 10th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.23 and is expected to report on January 10th, 2019.

