06/12/2018 09:39:00

Revised Proxy Form for the 2018 2nd EGM

Related content
09:35 - 
Supplemental Notice of 2018 2nd EGM
05 Dec - 
Inside Information / Overseas Regulatory Announcement
04 Dec - 
Monthly Returns

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Revised Proxy Form for the 2018 2nd EGM

PR Newswire

London, December 6

Revised Proxy Form for the 2018 2nd EGM

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Revised Proxy Form for the 2018 2nd EGM

For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20181206/2319477-1

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:39 E:DAT
Revised Proxy Form for the 2018 2nd EGM
09:35 E:DAT
Supplemental Notice of 2018 2nd EGM
05 Dec E:DAT
Inside Information / Overseas Regulatory Announcement
04 Dec E:DAT
Monthly Returns
06 Nov E:DAT
Notice of Attendance for the 2018 Second EGM
06 Nov E:DAT
Proxy Form for Use at the 2018 Second EGM
06 Nov E:DAT
Notice of 2018 Second Extraordinary General Meeting
05 Nov E:DAT
Monthly Return
29 Oct E:DAT
Change of Company Secretary
29 Oct E:DAT
Third Quarterly Report of 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
McEwen Mining Announces 2019 Timmins Exploration Strategy and Funding
5
Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect

Related stock quotes

Datang International Pow.. 24.52 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:16
Notice to Noteholders
11:10
AESC Accepts Progress Search into its Global Membership of Leading Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Firms
11:09
Equity Trading by Company - First North November 2018
11:08
Net Asset Value(s)
11:02
TSLC Launches its High Power UVC Product lines for Sterilization and Aseptic Markets
11:00
MARTEN TRANSPORT DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
11:00
JAGGAER and Chainalytics Address 2019 Transportation Procurement Trends
11:00
CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on December 12, 2018
11:00
IMT VISLINK TO SHOWCASE ITS PREMIUM WIRELESS CAMERA SOLUTIONS FOR LIVE SPORTING EVENTS AT THE 2018 SVGA SUMMIT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 11:37:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-06 12:37:23 - 2018-12-06 11:37:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY