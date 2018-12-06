06/12/2018 04:00:00

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against XO Group Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of XO Group Inc. (“XO Group”) (NYSE: XOXO) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of XO Group by WeddingWire, Inc. and its affiliate (“WeddingWire”) announced on September 25, 2018 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against XO Group and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Scarantino v. XO Group Inc., Case No. 1:18-cv-01814 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On September 24, 2018, XO Group entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with WeddingWire.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of XO Group will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of XO Group stock they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, XO Group’s financial projections and the analyses performed by XO Group’s financial advisor.  The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of XO Group common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 4, 2018.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg

