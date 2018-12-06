06/12/2018 21:42:19

“Safe Lane Systems Acquires All Assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC”

New York, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. (OTC: BHCV): On August 23rd the company formerly trading as Safe Lane Systems (OTC:SFLL), purchased the assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC. Blockchain Holdings, LLC is in the business of sourcing of blockchain mining equipment from various suppliers for their customers and providing management of the equipment hosted, mining pools and tech work on such equipment.

“Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. is well positioned to help maneuver a very dynamic space effectively. I believe the knowledge, research and connections Blockchain Holdings, LLC has developed over the last year will prove to be very valuable to our overall vision”, stated Delray Wannemacher, CEO

ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN HOLDINGS CAPITAL VENTURES, INC. 

Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. is a fully reporting, publicly traded company focused on finding, vetting and acquiring cash flowing assets including Commercial Real Estate, Energy and Technology Companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about BHCV and this press release, please click on the following website link:

https://www.bhcv.io

Invest@BHCV.io

(833) 682-2428 (T)

